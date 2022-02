The average American suffers from the winter blues because of lack of sunlight. The Plant Niche is here to recommend the top five houseplants to revive your comfort space. Rhaphidophora Tetrasperma Monstera – this plant is great for those who have a semi busy lifestyle. This plant does not like to be over or under watered -- you will need to find a good watering schedule for your plant. I estimate watering it bi-weekly in winter. Be sure to pay attention to your soil dryness when setting your schedule. With this plant, you will continuously see new leaves, and stems stretching week by week. You will have a growth average of 12 inches per six months. ?

GARDENING ・ 14 DAYS AGO