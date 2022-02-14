ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

KitchenAid reveals 2022 Colour of the Year

By Susanne Norris
goodhousekeeping.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKitchenAid has long been coveted for its high-quality appliances: namely blenders and stand mixers. As well as fans loving the retailer for its great designs, KitchenAid is also known for showcasing its appliances in stunning colours, from pale pinks to baby blues. Every year, the retailer reveals a new...

www.goodhousekeeping.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

This Is the Surprising New Color Popping Up In Trend Setters’ Kitchens

Now Trending is our one-stop spot to get ahead of all of the biggest things for 2022 — before everyone else knows about them. From the surprising color that’s taking over kitchens to the TikTokers you need to follow and so much more, check out all of the top trends of 2022 here. Now Trending is created independently by our editorial team and generously underwritten by Target.
INTERIOR DESIGN
StyleCaster

7 Life-Changing Kitchen Gadgets We’ve Found on Amazon—From Garlic Choppers to Air Fryer Cheat Sheets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. We write about a lot of products, but there are some that are so unique they’re hard to forget. They’re not your run-of-the-mill blankets, coffee mugs or candles. In fact, they’re far from it. We’re talking about instant garlic choppers, air fryer cheat sheets and Keurig-cleaning pods.   Amazon’s a treasure trove of offbeat products, but we’ve handpicked the seven that are not only a little wacky, but extremely functional. They save time, space and energy in the kitchen, which is just...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchenaid#Colours#Stand Mixer#Soups#Artisan K400 Blender
TODAY.com

Keep your kitchen clutter free with these 14 organizational must-haves

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
HOME & GARDEN
EatingWell

Drew Barrymore's Heart-Shaped Dutch Oven Looks Like Le Creuset's—but It's a Fraction of the Price

Adored by everyone from Ina Garten to Adele (and, of course, the EatingWell Test Kitchen), Dutch ovens are a kitchen MVP for good reason. They're sturdy, often lasting a lifetime, and can handle cooking and baking tasks like a pro. Plus, they're often beautiful enough to act as "decor"—simply clean after using and keep it on your stovetop at all times.
HOME & GARDEN
Mic

The 50 coolest things on Amazon that look expensive but are cheap as hell

Is there any better place than Amazon for discovering random, inexpensive products that look so much nicer than their price tag may indicate? I don’t think so. When you’re in the market for something specific, whether it’s a decor item for your home, a beauty essential, or something that’s missing in your office space, it’s no secret that Amazon is going to have what you need. But, what about those products that you don’t know that you need? How do you find the life-changing stuff with great reviews when you don’t know what to look for?
SHOPPING
BGR.com

5 Amazon home decor finds under $25 that have shoppers obsessed

Aquadance by HotelSpa 24-Setting Slimline Showerhead and Hand Shower Combo Rating: 4.5 Stars BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Available on Amazon $21.99 Available at Walmart $26.11 Is the interior of your house or apartment has been looking a bit drab lately? You really shouldn’t feel bad because we can guarantee that you’re not alone. It’s all too easy to ignore the things around your home that make it look less chic than it should. If you’re on a budget, the last thing you want to do is spend money on expensive home upgrades. There’s something that you probably don’t realize, however. It’s the...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
New York Post

People have discovered there’s a secret room at IKEA

Their shops are literal mazes with maps to help baffled shoppers get around. But one IKEA customer has caused a stir on social media by revealing she stepped off the beaten track in a London branch of the store and ended up finding an amazing Infinity room. Anjali shared a...
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

These New, Designer-Approved DIY Cabinets Will Make Your IKEA Look Custom

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’ve been a fan of designer Sarah Sherman Samuel from the start of her fairly meteoric rise in the interiors world, then you likely remember her two-tone Venice kitchen, which featured Semihandmade‘s DIY Shaker fronts. Fast-forward four years, and she launched her own beadboard door and drawer front collab with the brand in 2017, which she followed up with the addition of Quarterline, a modern take on the traditional shaker cabinet named for the smaller size of its stile and available in six colorways. Since launching in 2019, Quarterline’s been a best-seller, so it’s only fitting that Semihandmade and Sherman Samuel are coming together again to launch DIY Quarterline, an unfinished, paintable drawer and door front series with a truly unlimited amount of styling possibilities.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Best Deals on Cookware and Kitchen Appliances

Winter is here and you might be feeling some kitchen nostalgia for the early days of the pandemic—baking banana bread, raising a sourdough starter and learning how to air-fry every item in your fridge and freezer to tidy it up for the new year. To help you out, right now you can grab great discounts on kitchen appliances and cookware you'll want to use over and over again with Amazon Deals.
SHOPPING
Grazia

The Best IKEA Smart Furniture To Shop Now

2022 will be the year where we’ll start to see our home furnishings become more and more intelligent. From lamps with built-in speakers, to table’s with built-in air purifiers, IKEA is bringing it literally to the table. With space optimisation becoming even more important (especially in the city), here’s the very latest smart furniture IKEA has to offer...
HOME & GARDEN
countryliving.com

How to Clean a Coffee Maker So Your Brew Always Tastes Fresh

Though you can always rely on your coffee maker to brew up some morning magic that'll jumpstart your day, you can't rely on that coffee maker to keep itself clean. Just as you have to manually clean your electric kettle and clean your dishwasher, coffee makers are another kitchen appliance that require regular washings to avoid the accumulation of bacteria and buildup. Coffee grounds leave residue in the brew basket, and when you don't descale your coffee maker, you end up with bitter-tasting brew—and worse still, you could end up developing yeast and mold in the reservoir.
FOOD & DRINKS
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This ’90s Kitchen Gets a Playful $5,000 Update Bursting with Pattern and Color

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are lots of instant giveaways that your kitchen was built in the 1990s or early 2000s. Shiny oak cabinets, laminate counters, and brassy hardware are all tells. So are split-level raised bar countertops and cabinets that don’t stretch all the way to the ceiling, like designer Maggie Overby (@maggieoverbystudios) had in her kitchen.
HOME & GARDEN
Family Handyman

9 Best Paints for Interior Walls

Choosing the right interior wall paint for your next room refresh can save you time and money. Here are some excellent choices. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
HOME & GARDEN
ETOnline.com

Amazon Valentine's Day Deals 2022: Shop 50+ Sale Items -- Beauty, Fashion, Home, Kitchen, Tech & More

Amazon's Valentine's Day Sale is constantly brimming with deals, but you have to admit their inventory is massive, which makes shopping the website a little overwhelming at times. Since our ET readers consider Amazon a go-to site for almost everything, we've done the digging for you to compile a list of the very best deals on Valentine's Day gifts available on Amazon.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy