Saint James, NY

St James's Place hands absolute return multi-asset mandate to Amundi

By Ellie Duncan
internationalinvestment.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt James's Place has appointed Amundi Asset Management to manage a new £2.8bn Global Absolute Return Multi-Strategy mandate that is targeting an absolute return of cash plus 5% to 6%. Amundi's Milan-based global absolute return team, headed by Davide Cataldo, will manage the sterling-denominated mandate on behalf of...

www.internationalinvestment.net

