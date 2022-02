Much of southeast Wyoming will be under a Winter Weather Advisory starting this evening and into Thursday morning. While both Cheyenne and Laramie were just outside of the advisory area as of 8 am, the weather service said it's very possible that the advisory would be extended to cover a larger area at some point. The summit between the two communities was included, and travel conditions over the summit could become problematic over the next day or so.

