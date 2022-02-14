ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Proton Motor Power flags 'promising start' to 2022

By Josh White
ShareCast
 2 days ago

Fuel cell and electric hybrid technology company Proton Motor Power said in a trading update on Monday that its received orders in 2021 totalled €3.2m (£2.68m) and, subject to audit, it achieved revenue of €3.2m for the year, up from €2.1m year-on-year. 17:18...

www.sharecast.com

Related
pymnts.com

Argentine Energy Firm AXION Launches Fuel Deliveries

Argentina’s AXION Energy has launched what it says is the country’s first fuel delivery service for clients outside of service stations. “We are hopeful that in the future we will be able to dispatch and commercialize this service as delivery. The dispatch sites must replicate the basic safety conditions that exist in our refinery or in our Service Stations,” Ricardo Obligado, AXION’s management and control leader, said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Robb Report

This Hybrid Plane Uses New Technology to Enhance Performance—and Reduce Emissions

As permanent solutions to decarbonizing flight continue to mature, different hybrid models are emerging to fill the gap. The latest arrives courtesy of a partnership between Magnix, the Washington state builder of electric aviation drives, and Desaer, a Brazillian aviation firm. The two companies are combining to build a hybrid version of Desaer’s ATL-100, a 19-seat turboprop commuter plane. The new iteration, called the ATL-100H, will add two 350-kW Magni350 electric propulsion units (motor plus prop assembly) situated to the outside of the standard turboprops mounted on the wings. The electric motors will provide strategic boost to reduce fuel use and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
insideevs.com

US: EV Chargers Will Outnumber Gas Stations Soon

The charging station infrastructure in the United States will soon catch up to and surpass traditional fuel stations for the number of individual pumps, or charging stalls. There are currently between 110,000 - 150,000 fuel pumps and the number of individual chargers is around 110,000, according to Jerry insurance. The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Power Grid#Hybrid Technology#Vehicles
nextbigfuture.com

CALB 40GWh LFP Battery Expansion and Targets 500 GWh by 2025

China Lithium Battery Technology (CALB) has started building the thrid phase of an LFP lithium battery factory with manufacturing capacity of 40GWh and supporting assembly lines for battery modules and battery packs. For the first stage, CALB plans to invest 5 billion yuan ($786.275 million) in 10GWh manufacturing facilities. The...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Volkswagen Threatens Tesla's Throne in Electric Vehicles

There's a bug in Elon Musk's rearview mirror. Musk's company Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report led the worldwide electric vehicle market in 2021 with a 14% share, according to the research firm Canalys, but Volkswagen (VWAGY) was right behind it. Sales of the Model Y started in the...
BUSINESS
OEM Off-Highway

Cummins Unveils Fuel-Agnostic Engines

Global power leader Cummins Inc. announces that it is expanding its powertrain platforms, leveraging a range of lower carbon fuel types. As the industry’s first unified, fuel-agnostic engines, these platforms will use engine blocks and core components that share common architectures and will be optimized for different low-carbon fuel types.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

Diesel-powered trucks can run on renewables, thanks to this new Gates-backed tech

The diesel big rig is starting to move into the carbon-free future: Electric semi trucks are already beginning to make deliveries around the country. But although they can work well for short trips—and Volvo’s newest electric semi will be able to travel up to 275 miles before charging—they still aren’t yet a viable alternative for the trucks that have to cross the country, which is how so much freight is moved. That’s why one startup is working on technology that can be put in use now: It tweaks diesel engines so they can use 100% renewable fuel, with no change in how the trucks run.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Ars Technica

Four fast chargers every 50 miles—US unveils EV infrastructure plan

About five years from now, a common complaint about electric vehicles—range anxiety—will be a thing of the past across much of the US. Starting this year, the federal government will begin doling out $5 billion to states over five years to build a nationwide network of fast chargers. The plan initially focuses on the Interstate Highway System, directing states to build one charging station every 50 miles. Those stations must be capable of charging at least four EVs simultaneously at 150 kW.
POLITICS
pv-magazine.com

Soluna unveils 1.28 kWh portable power generator

Shanghai-based battery manufacturer Soluna has developed a portable power generator for outdoor and indoor applications. Its Volans generator has a storage capacity of 1.28kWh. If combined in a two-unit series, it can reach 2.5kWh. “Volans has multiple charging options and can be connected to a solar panel as a power...
ECONOMY
The Week

The promise and peril of the electric car revolution

The electric vehicle revolution is nigh. As recently as 2017, electric cars comprised just 1.4 percent of global sales. By 2021, they made up 8.6 percent, roughly a sixfold increase in just four years, with that last figure coming in a year when auto manufacturing was hamstrung by the shortage of computer chips.
CARS
Seekingalpha.com

Ballard cut at BMO as fuel cell engine growth seen slower than forecast

Ballard Power Systems (BLDP -2.3%) briefly slumps near a 52-week low below $9/share after BMO Capital downgrades shares to Market Perform from Outperform with a $10 price target, slashed from $23, saying the fuel cell engine market "very likely" will prove smaller than previous guidance. BMO's Jonathan Lamers pointed to...
INDUSTRY
InvestorPlace

7 Battery Stocks That Electric Vehicle Companies Are Relying On in 2022

The electric vehicle trend has been gaining momentum for years. With low-cost charging stations popping up in every corner of America, it’s never been easier to go green by switching from gasoline-powered vehicles. The future looks bright for all those who want cleaner air and a better fuel economy without having to worry about traditional fossil fuels like oil or natural gas ever again. This is just one lifestyle choice among many others where being environmentally conscious comes first. However, at the heart of these electric vehicles lies the battery, without which this colossal shift cannot occur. Hence, if you own any battery stocks, you should be watching them closely.
ECONOMY
Atlantic City Press

Hybrids, Plug-ins, EVs?? Making sense of electric vehicle options

These are exciting times! Over the next 10-15 years, the United States will be transitioning to electric vehicles for all. Transportation is one of the largest contributors to U.S. global warming emissions and both corporations and our government are investing in a cleaner future. We are seeing a huge increase...
CARS
Seekingalpha.com

Ballard Power, Chart Industries test fuel cell powered by liquid hydrogen

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) +2.8% pre-market after saying it teamed with Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) to successfully test a fuel cell powered by liquid hydrogen. In the test conducted at Chart's hydrogen test facility in Minnesota, a Ballard FCmove-HD fuel cell was paired with a Chart liquid onboard hydrogen vehicle fuel system.
MINNESOTA STATE
Benzinga

10 Electric Vehicles With The Longest Range In 2022

One of the first questions drivers ask when buying a gas-powered vehicle is: “How many miles per gallon?” The same rule applies to electric vehicles, though that question is: “What’s the range on a single charge?”. Range anxiety, as it is known, is the driver's fear...
CARS
Inhabitat.com

Thundertruck is a cool concept for an electric vehicle

The Thundertruck electric vehicle is a rugged and futuristic solar truck concept with solar-charging batwings up top to charge off-grid. But does someone actually make it? Not yet. The Thundertruck EV is an 800-horsepower electric truck complete with interior and exterior renderings and a PR campaign. Dreamed up by Los Angeles advertising agency Wolfgang L.A., Thundertruck concept “challenges current automotive design principles.”
CARS
The DeLand-Deltona Beacon

New solar power company starts up

We hope you're enjoying our site. You've read one of your seven free stories for the month. Log in for open access. GTFPower, a near-nationwide startup solar contractor, has started operations from its base in DeBary. The company will sell and install products for solar roofing, battery backup storage, electrical...
DEBARY, FL

