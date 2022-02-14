Proton Motor Power flags 'promising start' to 2022

The electric vehicle trend has been gaining momentum for years. With low-cost charging stations popping up in every corner of America, it’s never been easier to go green by switching from gasoline-powered vehicles. The future looks bright for all those who want cleaner air and a better fuel economy without having to worry about traditional fossil fuels like oil or natural gas ever again. This is just one lifestyle choice among many others where being environmentally conscious comes first. However, at the heart of these electric vehicles lies the battery, without which this colossal shift cannot occur. Hence, if you own any battery stocks, you should be watching them closely.

