Proton Motor Power flags 'promising start' to 2022

As permanent solutions to decarbonizing flight continue to mature, different hybrid models are emerging to fill the gap. The latest arrives courtesy of a partnership between Magnix, the Washington state builder of electric aviation drives, and Desaer, a Brazillian aviation firm.
The two companies are combining to build a hybrid version of Desaer’s ATL-100, a 19-seat turboprop commuter plane. The new iteration, called the ATL-100H, will add two 350-kW Magni350 electric propulsion units (motor plus prop assembly) situated to the outside of the standard turboprops mounted on the wings. The electric motors will provide strategic boost to reduce fuel use and...
