Oceanside CA— Applications are now being accepted for the 2022 MISS OCEANSIDE SCHOLARSHIP PAGEANT to be held on Sat, June 4th at 6:00 pm at the Star Theater in Oceanside. The annual pageant is sponsored by the Oceanside Sea Lions. Single girls living in Oceanside between the ages of 13-24 are eligible to compete. The winners will receive a cash scholarship and become goodwill ambassadors for the City of Oceanside, the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce, and the Oceanside Sea Lions doing community service work throughout the year. All proceeds from the pageant go to scholarships and varous chairites throughout the county, with an emphasis on Sight, Diabetes, Hunger, Childhood Diabetes, and the Environment.

OCEANSIDE, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO