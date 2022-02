A 36-year-old Allentown man is charged with shooting his former girlfriend multiple times early Wednesday morning, city police report. Kyle Colleek Birch was arraigned on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, person not to possess firearms, discharging of a firearm into an occupied structure and simple assault, police said in a news release. He was held without bail because he is a danger to the community, court papers say.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO