FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Revolution have a new look. The Revs unveiled the club’s new primary jersey on Tuesday. The new jersey, named “Liberty,” will be the club’s primary kit during the 2022 season. The bespoke pattern on the jersey is inspired by Boston’s Freedom Trail, a walking trail through the heart of Boston encompassing 16 historical sites from the American Revolution. The Revs showed off the new jersey in a Tweet on Tuesday morning: 𝐿𝐼𝐵𝐸𝑅𝒯𝒴 🆕 primary kit just dropped! pic.twitter.com/AJsuImFQOg — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) February 15, 2022 The Flag of New England — a staple of recent Revolution uniforms — remains...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO