The Big Game is next weekend and like every year, I’m just in it to eat some yummy dips and watch commercials. Will I be scarfing down buffalo chicken dip while watching a soda commercial? Yes. Will I be searching for the perfect chip to sink into a seven-layered dip while also enjoying a commercial featuring frogs and princess’? It’s certainly possible. Even just 10 years ago, the anticipation around commercials that would air during the Big Game use to be so high, an entire party would go quiet and focus for two or three minutes on the commercials just to be part of the conversation on Monday. With the growth of social media and YouTube, we can forever watch those commercials that made us laugh or just cry anytime we want. We can even watch this year’s before next weekend right now! Check out a few of them below.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO