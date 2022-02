Good thing most people have a reusable coffee cup, because you're going to need to for awhile if you are buying coffee at Kwik Trip. Kwik Trip posted on their socials that for a temporary time they will need their coffee customers to bring in their own cup if they would like some of their delicious coffees. Why? At first you may think it's because of the shortages that many businesses have been experiencing. But actually, it appears that the cups that were supposed to go to Kwik Trip stores were taken by another company.

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO