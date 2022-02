Stegosoft is a relatively new indie developer, with their first project, Ara Fell, being first released in 2016 and was met with general favorable reviews. I was fortunate enough to be able to play Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition when it came out in March of 2020, which fixed many of the issues players had with the original version. I fell in love with the game almost immediately. It was a fantastic blending of ARPG and JRPG styles, and was one of the first retro-themed RPGs that truly managed to capture the charm of the older titles that inspired it. Naturally, when I heard that Stegosoft had another game int the works, I awaited it eagerly. I just wondered if Rise of the Third Power would be able to capture the same magic as Ara Fell.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO