Here’s another walking-and-talking film from festival favorite Hong Sang-soo, encapsulating a sliver of Korean life with his customary elusive delicacy. Shot largely in creamy black and white, Berlin competition entry The Novelist’s Film centers on the meeting between two artists who, for different reasons, have simply stopped working. They walk through the bare trees of the wintry park, they go to eat ramen, they come up with a plan — despite the impasse each has reached on her own — to work together. By some almost imperceptible process of empathy and intellectual exchange, their creative fortunes have been reversed. At...

MOVIES ・ 23 MINUTES AGO