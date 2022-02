Mid-February has arrived. The race atop the B1G is heating up and a number of teams are still in the hunt to claim a B1G regular season title. We’ve pushed past the midway point of the conference schedule, which means we’re coming down to the wire. While Illinois currently leads the way, there are five teams within two games of the Illinois. Depending on team, there anywhere from six-to-eight games to play.

