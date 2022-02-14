City of Providence Reports Sixth Consecutive Surplus Under Mayor Elorza

After removing a one-cent errors and omission amount based on feedback from VLCT, and including an amount approved by CVPSA, the FY23 budget was set resulting in an overall 1.61% increase in the tax rate. Council considered proposed charter language review by the City Attorney. There are several cleanup items approved, along with new language around capital planning and including sales in the Local Options Tax. After reviewing Council priorities, the manager will identify the top five priorities from staff and report back to Council, while continuing to work on day-to-day and smaller items as time allows. Clerk Dawes provided an overview of the Funding Request Policy that called for Council to review submitted requests and determine funding amounts to be placed in one Article on the Town Meeting Day ballot. Discussion revolved around the four organizations supported in the City’s budget outside of this process and having a more consistent submission process from requesting organizations. Council discussed a general framework for ARPA funds and informally agreed to allocate $1 million for municipal infrastructure, $1 million for housing initiatives, and $500,000 for community innovations. Council will establish a task force to assist with the community requests, while a housing proposal reviewed by Council was provided to the VCRD Housing Task Force for feedback.

