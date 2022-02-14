ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Providence Reports Sixth Consecutive Surplus Under Mayor Elorza

Year-end audit certifies a $3.68 million operating surplus in FY21, increasing Providence’s net Rainy-Day Fund Balance to over 5% of budget for first time since 2008. PROVIDENCE, RI – Mayor Jorge O. Elorza today announced that the City of Providence reported a year-end operating surplus for Fiscal Year 2021 (FY21) of...

Providence records $3.7M surplus in fiscal 2021

PROVIDENCE – The city ended fiscal 2021 $3.68 million in the black, Mayor Jorge O. Elorza announced on Monday. Results of the latest fiscal year audit, which mark the sixth consecutive year in which the city has ended with a profit, bolster the city’s “rainy day” fund to $28.8 million.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Mayor Jorge O. Elorza

Providence’s 38th Mayor, Jorge O. Elorza has led with integrity, boldness and long-term thinking. Upon taking office, he empaneled the Ethics Commission for the first time in the city’s history and set course on addressing long-standing structural challenges that have held the city back. Before Mayor Elorza submitted...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Finance Committee Passes Pension Obligation Bond Resolution

Finance Committee Passes Pension Obligation Bond Resolution. PROVIDENCE – At tonight’s Providence City Council Finance Committee meeting, a resolution was passed bringing the city one step closer to reducing its massive unfunded pension liability. The resolution requests that the General Assembly enact legislation authorizing the city to issue general obligations bonds to finance a contribution toward the $1.2 billion unfunded pension liability of the Employee Retirement System (ERS). According to the Providence Pension Working Group, the city’s pension system is among the lowest-funded pension plans in the country. The Council supports a pension obligation bond of not more than $515 million, contingent on several financial guardrails, including:
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Providence Journal

'It's a gamble': Providence mayoral contenders weigh Elorza's plan to fix pension crisis

Mayoral candidates who sounded off on Mayor Jorge Elorza’s proposed pension-crisis fix all used the same word: risk. It is perhaps the biggest sticking point for those mulling over whether to back Elorza’s plan for a $500-million pension obligation bond to shrink the city’s more-than-$1.2-billion unfunded liability. The Providence Journal spoke with three of...
PROVIDENCE, RI
