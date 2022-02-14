County News

Russia said it was pulling back more forces from around Ukraine Wednesday, the latest move in an apparent effort to ease tensions that has done little to assuage Western fears Moscow might be planning an imminent invasion of its neighbor. Russia says that it is pulling back some of the...
The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting settled with gun manufacturer Remington for $73 million. It's the first time a gun manufacturer is being held liable for a mass shooting. Nikki Battiste has more details.
Allison Gollust, CNN's chief marketing officer, resigned on Tuesday after an investigation found she violated the company's policies, WarnerMedia confirmed. The announcement comes nearly two weeks after CNN president Jeff Zucker resigned over an undisclosed "consensual relationship" with a colleague, later reported to be Gollust. WarnerMedia said in a statement...
(NewsNation Now) — The attorney for the family of the woman who died on the “Rust” movie set said producer Alec Baldwin was “blaming others” for her death, despite admitting holding the gun as it went off. Baldwin “caused a death that was reckless and...
(CNN) — On Monday, Donald Trump's long-time accountants made a very important announcement: They no longer stood behind a decade of the former President's financial information -- and would no longer be working for him. Why is this such a big deal? Well, the language from Mazars, the accounting...
The Senate narrowly confirmed President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday pushing past a thicket of political controversies that threatened to derail what was initially expected to be an easy confirmation. The 50-46 vote means Dr. Robert Califf, a cardiologist and prominent medical...
(CNN) — A cyberattack hit the websites of Ukraine's defense ministry and armed forces, and the websites of two Ukrainian banks on Tuesday, according to Ukrainian government agencies' statements. It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the hacking incident. "It's too early to attribute" responsibility, Victor Zhora,...
