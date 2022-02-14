ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Daytona 500 odds: Hamlin leads pack

By Chris Gregory, covers.com
WKBN
WKBN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HcZAw_0eE18Kue00

(COVERS) — The 2022 NASCAR preseason is underway, but the big-ticket item is still a week away.

Here are the latest betting odds for the 64th running of the Daytona 500, with the green flag set to drop at 2:30 p.m. ET on February 20th.

Daytona 500 Odds

Driver Odds to Win
Denny Hamlin +850
Chase Elliott +1,000
Kyle Larson +1,100
Joey Logano +1,200
Ryan Blaney +1,200
William Byron +1,500
Brad Keselowski +1,600
Kurt Busch +1,700
Kyle Busch +1,700
Kevin Harvick +1,800
Alex Bowman +1,800
Martin Truex Jr. +2,000
Bubba Wallace +2,000
Aric Almirola +2,200
Austin Dillon +2,500
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +2,500
Austin Cindric +2,500
Christopher Bell +2,500
Tyler Reddick +2,500
Chris Buescher +3,500
Justin Haley +3,500
Ross Chastain +4,000
A.J. Allmendinger +4,000
Chase Briscoe +5,000
Erik Jones +5,000
Cole Custer +5,000
Michael McDowell +6,000
Daniel Suarez +6,000
David Ragan +7,000
Matt DiBenedetto +8,000
Harrison Burton +8,000
Ty Dillon +10,000
Noah Gragson +10,000
Kaz Grala +10,000
Landon Cassill +10,000

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook as of February 7, 2022.

Favorite to win the Daytona 500

Denny Hamlin (+850)

Leading the pack of Daytona 500 betting favorites is Denny Hamlin, on the board at +850. Hamlin is a three-time Daytona 500 winner (2016, 2019, and 2020) but finished fifth last year and is hoping for a big weekend to set the table for his 2022 season.

Hamlin is coming off a 2021 campaign in which he won twice and racked up 19 Top-5 finishes, finishing third in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Chase Elliott (+1,000)

Second on the board is Chase Elliott, available at +1,000. Elliott was the runner-up in last year’s race but has never finished better than 14th in his five other tries.

Elliot finished fourth in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series, with two wins and 21 Top-10 finishes.

Kyle Larson (+1,100)

Just behind Elliott at +1,100 is 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion, Kyle Larson. Larson lapped the competition in 2021, tallying 10 wins, including five of eight playoff races. He’s favored to repeat in 2022 in our NASCAR Cup Series odds .

He finished 10th in last year’s Daytona 500 but has finished as high as seventh in 2016 and 2019.

Rounding out the Top 5 is Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, who are both available at +1,200. Logano won last weekend’s preseason race, the Busch Clash at the Coliseum.

Last year’s Daytona 500 champion, Michael McDowell, is on the board at +6,000. McDowell won last year with pre-race odds of +6,600.

How to bet on NASCAR

The most popular way to bet on NASCAR is by simply picking the winner of a race, which is also referred to as an outright. There are plenty of other ways to wager, including betting on whether or not a driver will finish in the Top 3 or Top 10 of a race.

Another popular betting option is head-to-head matchup betting, where sportsbooks pair up two drivers and you choose who you think will finish better in the race, which is far easier than trying to select someone to win out of a field of approximately 40 drivers. For tips on NASCAR betting check out our How to Bet NASCAR page.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

NASCAR’s new car ready for its biggest test yet – the Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – NASCAR is set to put the new ‘Next Gen’ car to the ultimate test as teams prepare for the sport’s biggest race – the Daytona 500. In development since 2018, the next iteration of NASCAR’s stock car will debut on the sport’s biggest stage. “For better or worse, […]
MOTORSPORTS
CBS Sports

2022 Daytona 500 Vegas picks, predictions, lineup: Legendary NASCAR expert fading Kyle Larson

One of the country's biggest sporting events takes place on Sunday, when the green flag drops on the 2022 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Nicknamed the Great American Race, the Daytona 500 2022 kicks off the new NASCAR Cup Series shedule. Denny Hamlin is the 17-2 favorite in the latest 2022 Daytona 500 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The 41-year-old driver for Joe Gibbs Racing has won two of the last three editions of the Daytona 500 and three of the last six. He is coming off a 23rd place finish in the Busch Light Clash.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Person
Chris Buescher
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
Austin Cindric
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
A.j. Allmendinger
Person
Matt Dibenedetto
Person
Aric Almirola
Person
Kurt Busch
Person
Martin Truex Jr.
Person
Ross Chastain
Person
Brad Keselowski
Person
Tyler Reddick
Person
Ty Dillon
Person
Joey Logano
CBS Sports

2022 Daytona 500 odds, predictions: Surprising NASCAR picks from advanced model that nailed Kyle Larson's wins

After winning the first NASCAR event of the year at last weekend's Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, Joey Logano returns as an early favorite for the 2022 Daytona 500. Logano is currently 12-1 to win in the latest 2022 Daytona 500 odds from Caesars Sportsbook for the race on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 2:30 p.m. ET. He won the event in 2015, but hasn't seen much success at the track over the past few seasons.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daytona 500#Nascar Cup Series#Draftkings Sportsbook#1 100
Kingsport Times-News

Race Notes: Hamlin looking to match Petty's feat at Daytona

After Denny Hamlin’s history-making bid for a third straight Daytona 500 victory came up short, he’s looking to match a feat achieved by only one other driver. Hamlin finished fifth in the 2021 Daytona 500 in his attempt to become the first driver to win the “Great American Race” three straight times.
KINGSPORT, TN
nbcsportsedge.com

Beaver’s Best Bets for the Daytona 500: A Race with Long Odds

It has always been one of NASCAR's biggest challenges that they start the season with the most difficult race to handicap. Daytona International Speedway at Talladega Superspeedway are tough no matter where they land on the calendar, but as the season-opener and one of the sports' marquee events, the Daytona 500 is even more challenging.
MOTORSPORTS
FOX Sports

Daytona 500 odds: How to Bet the Great American Race

ODDS TO WIN DAYTONA 500 (via FOX Bet)*. Denny Hamlin +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total) Toyota. Chase Elliott +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total) Chevrolet. Kyle Larson +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total) Chevrolet. Joey Logano +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total) Ford. Ryan Blaney...
MOTORSPORTS
Rock Hill Herald

Daytona Speedweeks start today. Here’s the schedule and what you won’t want to miss

NASCAR’s 2022 season officially kicks off this week at Daytona International Speedway, where the stock car racing series will hold its 64th annual Daytona 500 on Sunday. Cup Series stars debuted the sport’s Next Gen car during the Clash exhibition race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 6, but NASCAR will return to its traditional format and venue for Daytona Speedweeks.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
The Spun

Son Of Legendary NASCAR Hall Of Famer Has Died

The son of a legendary, trailblazing former NASCAR driver passed away earlier this week. Wendell Scott Jr., the son of former Hall of Fame driver Wendell Scott, died this week. Tributes have been pouring in for the iconic NASCAR figure. The son of the legendary NASCAR driver was a key...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Somebody won’t make it into the Daytona 500

At least one car will not make it into the field for this year’s NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. The NASCAR Cup Series has managed to avoid the first Daytona 500 without at least 40 cars, despite an offseason full of speculation that the field may not reach the 40-car cap for the 2022 season opener. This race is set to mark the official debut of the Gen 7 car.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: 2022 Daytona 500 qualifying order revealed

The qualifying order for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway is set. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to get underway with the 64th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway this Sunday, February 20 (Fox, 2:30 p.m. ET), but first, the 40-car field needs to be solidified.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
FanSided

NASCAR keeps the Petty legacy alive with driver announcement

Richard Petty is widely regarded as the best NASCAR driver of all-time. The Petty legacy has lasted throughout generations, and with a recent driver announcement, it lives on. NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty is regarded as the “King” for inarguable reasons. His 200 wins are the most in Cup Series history, and his seven championships are tied for the most. He took the sport that is stock car racing to a whole new level and gave it of its most famous legends.
MOTORSPORTS
mrn.com

Biffle to attempt 500 with NY Racing

NY Racing announced Monday that Greg Biffle will return to the NASCAR Cup Series this week, bidding to qualify for the season-opening Daytona 500 (2:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM). The organization revealed Biffle would drive its No. 44 Grambling State University/HBCU League Pass Plus Chevrolet, confirming the news that...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Martin Truex Jr. – No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD Preview – DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway

No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes. TRUEX AT DAYTONA: Martin Truex Jr. has posted three top-five finishes and five top-10s at Daytona International Speedway. He was part of the closest finish in Daytona 500 history when he narrowly trailed Denny Hamlin by 0.01 seconds at the checkered flag. Truex is also a former Daytona 500 pole winner after posting the fastest qualifying lap in 2009. His resume also includes a NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at the track in 2005.
MOTORSPORTS
Bay News 9

Fans buy up all tickets to Sunday's Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The 64th running of the Daytona 500 on Sunday at Daytona International Speedway is a sellout, event officials announced Monday. Other Speedweeks events still have tickets available. NASCAR activities at the track began Monday. All reserved frontstretch seating, RV camping, UNOH Fanzone admissions and hospitality...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WKBN

WKBN

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy