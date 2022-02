Offensive lineman Chandler Brewer will be back with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022, the NFL team announced on Tuesday. Two days after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, the Rams announced the signing of 12 players who were on the Los Angeles practice squad at some point during the 2021 season to reserve/future contracts. Brewer was among the signees after he spent the entire 2021 season on the team’s practice squad.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO