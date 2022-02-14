Kingsley Ben-Adir cast to play Bob Marley in upcoming biopic

Bob Marley is one of the most well-known names in music history and has been covered by artists of all genres: Eric Clapton, Johnny Cash, Sublime, Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, Nina Simone and many others. If you don’t know much about Marley, you’re sure to have seen his face printed on shirts at almost any crappy head shop or heard his most popular songs setting the vibe at some tiki-inspired bar you sipped a piña colada at. Sadly, capitalism has exploited Marley and turned him and his music into a vacation theme song and a “yeah, I smoke herb” symbol for the creepy dudes who wear long jorts on any tourist-trap boardwalk.

