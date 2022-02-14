ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsley Ben-Adir cast to play Bob Marley in upcoming biopic

TODAY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Kingsley Ben-Adir is set to play iconic...

www.today.com

sflcn.com

Reggae Icons Bob Marley and Robbie Shakespeare Celebrated on February 6

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – On February 6 as the world celebrates Bob Marley’s 77th birthday, there will be a public viewing of Robbie Shakespeare’s body here. Shakespeare, who died in Florida on December 8, is best known for being a member of famed drum and bass team, Sly and Robbie. He played bass on Concrete Jungle, one of the songs that announced Marley almost 50 years ago.
MUSIC
SFStation.com

Bob Marley's Birthday Bash

Featuring Junior Marvin, Santa Davis, and Special Guests. February 6th will have been Bob Marley's 77th birthday, and we're throwing him a birthday party at the Great American Music Hall!. Junior Marvin:. Lead guitarist and vocalist is an original member of Bob Marley and the Wailers having joined the band...
MUSIC
Laredo Morning Times

Hear Chuck D Reflect on Bob Marley’s Influence in Audible Excerpt

Chuck D reflects on how Bob Marley influenced his career and breaks down the classic “Get Up, Stand Up” in this exclusive excerpt from the Public Enemy rapper’s Audible original Songs That Shook the Planet. As the rapper says in the clip, he grew up listening to...
CELEBRITIES
folioweekly.com

Remembering Bob Marley

Bob Marley is one of the most well-known names in music history and has been covered by artists of all genres: Eric Clapton, Johnny Cash, Sublime, Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, Nina Simone and many others. If you don’t know much about Marley, you’re sure to have seen his face printed on shirts at almost any crappy head shop or heard his most popular songs setting the vibe at some tiki-inspired bar you sipped a piña colada at. Sadly, capitalism has exploited Marley and turned him and his music into a vacation theme song and a “yeah, I smoke herb” symbol for the creepy dudes who wear long jorts on any tourist-trap boardwalk.
CELEBRITIES
Sun-Journal

Bob Marley plans Rangeley show

The Rangeley Friends of the Arts plans to hosts Comedian Bob Marley for one show at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at the RFA Lakeside Theater, at 2493 Main St in Rangeley. General admission tickets cost $36.50 and are available online at bmarley.com. For more information, visit rangeleyarts.org. Comments are...
RANGELEY, ME
BET

Remembering Bob Marley On What Would've Been His 77th Birthday

Bob Marley’s legacy is one that spans over a near century. On what would’ve been his 77th birthday (Feb. 6), we remember the historical Reggae music artist. At the age of 36, the Nine Mile, Jamaican-bred singer abruptly lost his life to skin cancer. His unfortunate demise was over 40 years ago. Despite his physical absence, his legacy is carried by ageless music and the talent of his blood stream.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

The Top 12 Bob Marley Songs

More than a musician or songwriter, Bob Marley seems to be a way of life. The famed Jamaican artist, who died in 1981 at the age of 36 from cancer, remains one of the most popular and recognizable performers in the world—and likely will for decades to come. Whether...
MUSIC
Click10.com

Celebrate Bob Marley’s birthday with a free Hollywood concert

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Reggae fans will be filling Hollywood Arts Park on Young Circle on Sunday to celebrate Bob Marley’s birthday with a free concert by reggae legends Third World. The band is celebrating 49 years of making music and will be sure to play hits like “Now...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
kalw.org

Bob Marley's "Exodus" Revisited

Bob Marley would have celebrated his 77th birthday this Sunday, so we revisit his 1977 album Exodus as re-interpreted by more than 100 Bay Area musicians for the 10th edition of UnderCover Presents a few years back. Saturday, February 5 at 8 pm. Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and...
MUSIC
JamBase

Happy Birthday Bob Marley: Watch 5 ‘Three Little Birds’ Covers

The late great Bob Marley would have celebrated his 77th birthday today. While he was just 36 when he died on May 11, 1981, Bob left the world with lifetimes of songs about love and war, slavery and freedom, oppression and revolution as well as hope and joy. The subject of today’s Sunday Cinema highlights a song that falls under the latter categories: five covers of the Marley classic “Three Little Birds,” which appears on Bob Marley & The Wailers landmark 1977 LP Exodus.
MUSIC
Telegraph

Bob Marley, Saatchi Gallery, review: ‘the Rainforest Café of exhibitions’

The last decade has seen a flurry of high profile exhibitions about rock stars. David Bowie and Pink Floyd were given the blockbuster treatment at the V&A, while the Rolling Stones’ Exhibitionism enjoyed a five-month run at the Saatchi Gallery back in 2016. Can this new show about reggae legend Bob Marley, again at the Saatchi, repeat the feat by shining new light on its subject matter in interesting and unexpected ways?
VISUAL ART
blackchronicle.com

Bob Marley Songs: Most Politically Significant Music By Reggae Legend

When you think of Bob Marley, the first thing that comes to mind may not necessarily be politics. But the legendary singer’s genre — roots reggae — is embodied by topics that are intrinsically intertwined with politics, including Black Liberation and revolution. In other words, political content...
MUSIC
