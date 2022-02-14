Airline Had Real Life ‘Snakes On A Plane’ Scenario, Forced To Make Emergency Landing

There’s a saying that goes:

“The only good snake, is a dead one.”

There’s another saying that goes:

“‘Snakes On A Plane’ was the worst movie of all time, corny as all hell, and could never, ever happen…”

Ok, maybe that’s not a “saying” per se, but it’s dumbest fucking movie of all time.

With that being said, imagine being on a flight with a wild snake aboard? I mean hell, people can’t even handle the mask etiquette and we expect them to behave when a damn snake is on the plane. Not a chance…

This wild situation happened on a flight in Malaysia, after a viral TikTok displayed the wild encounter on an AirAsia flight Thursday from the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur to Tawau.

@overtime

Snake on a plane 🐍 (h/t stormy001/tw) #snake #plane #travel

♬ DEO – lucid

The translation of the original TikTok says:

“Seen a snake on a plane on a flight from KL to Tawau. The plane was forced to make an emergency landing at the Kuching Airport.”

AirAsia’s Liong Tien Ling said in a statement to Channel News Asia:

“As soon as the captain was notified, the plane was diverted to Kuching to be disinfected.”

With the pilot’s efforts, he was able to keep every crew member and passenger safe before making the emergency landing.

The passengers were later diverted to Tawau.

You can see the unidentified snake slithering through the light fixture in the footage.

Ling told the outlet:

“This is a very rare incident which can occur on any aircraft from time to time. The captain took the appropriate action. At no time was the safety of guests or crew at any risk.”

I mean, they say art imitates real life…