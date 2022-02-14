ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Airline Had Real Life ‘Snakes On A Plane’ Scenario, Forced To Make Emergency Landing

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q21hN_0eE17jOO00

There’s a saying that goes:

“The only good snake, is a dead one.”

There’s another saying that goes:

“‘Snakes On A Plane’ was the worst movie of all time, corny as all hell, and could never, ever happen…”

Ok, maybe that’s not a “saying” per se, but it’s dumbest fucking movie of all time.

With that being said, imagine being on a flight with a wild snake aboard? I mean hell, people can’t even handle the mask etiquette and we expect them to behave when a damn snake is on the plane. Not a chance…

This wild situation happened on a flight in Malaysia, after a viral TikTok displayed the wild encounter on an AirAsia flight Thursday from the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur to Tawau.

@overtime

Snake on a plane 🐍 (h/t stormy001/tw) #snake #plane #travel

♬ DEO – lucid

The translation of the original TikTok says:

“Seen a snake on a plane on a flight from KL to Tawau. The plane was forced to make an emergency landing at the Kuching Airport.”

AirAsia’s Liong Tien Ling said in a statement to Channel News Asia:

“As soon as the captain was notified, the plane was diverted to Kuching to be disinfected.”

With the pilot’s efforts, he was able to keep every crew member and passenger safe before making the emergency landing.

The passengers were later diverted to Tawau.

You can see the unidentified snake slithering through the light fixture in the footage.

Ling told the outlet:

“This is a very rare incident which can occur on any aircraft from time to time. The captain took the appropriate action. At no time was the safety of guests or crew at any risk.”

I mean, they say art imitates real life…

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘When I saw the flight attendants panicking, that’s when I panicked’: Plane bursts tire on Atlanta landing

A passenger has described the terrifying moment a Delta plane’s skidded across the runway after a tire blew out on landing at Atlanta.Delta flight 1277 was travelling from Dallas-Fort Worth to Hartsfield Jackson Airport with 172 passengers on Sunday afternoon when the Airbus A321’s right gear wheel exploded on impact.Social media personality Tasha K was onboard and said it was one of the scariest experiences of her life.“We were about to approach the ground and the plane turned to the left, and then bam, it just hit.”The plane jolted as it hit the tarmac and then barrelled down the...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snakes On A Plane#Airasia#Kuala Lumpur#Etiquette#Airline#Malaysian#Channel News Asia
The Independent

American Airlines flight rerouted after passenger makes ‘threatening statement’ to air crew

An American Airlines flight has been made an unscheduled landing after a passenger made a “threatening” statement to air crew during a mid-flight altercation.The A321 Airbus had been travelling from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Los Angeles overnight on Monday when there was a “passenger disruption in which a threatening statement was made toward a crew member,” American Airlines spokesperson Stacy Day told The Independent. Flight 482 was diverted to Albuquerque, New Mexico, where it was met by law enforcement soon after landing at 10.25pm.The passengers involved in the disturbance were hauled off the plane and the flight continued to Los Angeles,...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Malaysia
US105

Thank God! AmericanAirlines Plane Had An Emergency Landing In Killeen Texas Due To Issues

Imagine getting on an airplane to go see your family, or maybe it’s a work reason, or let’s just say you love to travel, and issues start happening with the airplane. I would not even want to imagine that even being a possibility, but, that is exactly what happened today February 11,2022 when an American Airlines airplane had an emergency landing initiated by the pilots first flight which was 3845 from Dallas to Killeen.
KILLEEN, TX
ComicBook

Actual Snakes On A Plane Cause Emergency Landing

The movie Snakes on a Plane just got too real for passengers on a Malaysian flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau, after an actual snake was spotted slithering through an overhead light of the plane's cabin. The flight was ultimately diverted to Kuching so that the snake could be dealt with. Naturally, video of the snake on the plane has quickly gone viral on social media, as people can't help but associate this incident with the 2006 cult-hit horror film, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Julianna Margulies – a film which only seems to grow in its cult infamy, every time real life mirrors its outlandish premise.
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

DC-bound flight makes emergency landing after ‘erratic’ passenger tries storming cockpit

An American Airlines flight bound for Washington, D.C., on Sunday made an emergency landing due to an “erratic” passenger who attempted to storm the cockpit. According to The New York Times, the flight from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., was diverted to Kansas City, Mo., after the unruly passenger tried to open an exit door and break into the cockpit.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

Air traffic control call reveals terror of American Airlines flight where passenger was subdued by coffee pot

An air traffic control call has been released of an American Airlines pilot speaking to ground staff as a passenger tried to enter the cockpit and was later subdued by a crew member using a coffee pot. The Sunday flight from Los Angeles, California to Washington, DC was forced to instead land in Kansas City. “He’s trying to get in the cockpit,” the pilot says during the call. “We’ve got four passengers now trying to contain this gentleman.”As the plane was descending the crew was aided in restraining the man by passengers. “We have two armed people on board...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

97K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy