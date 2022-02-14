ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Barry Ferguson resignation means Alloa seek a new manager

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 2 days ago

Reuters

Ronaldo breaks goal drought as United defeat Brighton

MANCHESTER, England, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo broke his goal drought to score Manchester United's opener in a 2-0 defeat of Brighton & Hove Albion that lifted them into the Premier League's top four on Tuesday. Ronaldo, without a goal since December and dropped to the bench by interim...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo ends barren spell as Man Utd labour to victory over Brighton

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his six-game scoreless streak to help Manchester United on their way to a much-needed 2-0 win against 10-man Brighton.Having blown half-time leads to draw 1-1 in their last three matches, interim boss Ralf Rangnick called for his Jekyll and Hyde side to show their better side in Tuesday evening’s rearranged Premier League encounter.Those calls fell on deaf ears in the first half as incoherent United were dominated by Brighton, only for a Ronaldo strike and Lewis Dunk red card early in the second half to change the course of the evening.Back on the scoresheet ⚽️ #MUNBHA //...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Sky Sports Pundit Gary Neville Calls Out Manchester United's Weak Players For Undermining Ralf Rangnick

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville is disgusted at the club's players as the undermine manager Ralf Rangnick, claiming he knows who they are. Manchester United under the Glazer ownership has gone from bad to worse. From allowing a banker to run the club in Ed Woodward to allowing player power to overcome any leadership a manager has.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Barry Ferguson
fourfourtwo.com

Kevin Nisbet hoping to kick on after ending goal drought against Arbroath

Kevin Nisbet hopes his impressive strike in Hibernian’s Scottish Cup win at Arbroath on Sunday can spark a goal flurry at the business end of the season. The Scotland striker has endured a frustrating campaign so far, struggling to hit the heights of last term when he netted 18 times.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Liverpool report: Reds are interested in standout Aston Villa star

Liverpool are reportedly interested in adding Aston Villa youngster Jacob Ramsey to their midfield in the summer. According to the Daily Star, the Villan is on Jurgen Klopp's wishlist, as he looks to reshape his midfield. The Reds have a number of options in the centre of the park, including Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, Harvey Elliott, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita – but arguably none of them are enjoying a season quite like Ramsey, under former Anfield central midfielder, Steven Gerrard.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Roman’s empire – Chelsea’s trophies under Abramovich leave English rivals behind

Chelsea’s Club World Cup win on Saturday means they have won every trophy they have entered under Roman Abramovich’s ownership. It is the sixth different major trophy they have won since 2003, excluding the Community Shield and UEFA Super Cup, and with 18 trophies in all they are the most decorated English club in that time.
UEFA
fourfourtwo.com

James Vaughan named Tranmere sporting director at age 33

James Vaughan has been appointed Tranmere’s sporting director at the age of 33. The former striker, who is the Premier League’s youngest ever goal-scorer at the age of 16 years and 270 days after netting on his top-flight Everton debut in 2005, retired at the end of last season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Soccer
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
fourfourtwo.com

Christian Eriksen marks return to action with assist in Brentford friendly win

Christian Eriksen celebrated his 30th birthday by returning to football for the first time since suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch in June last year. The Denmark international played an hour of new club Brentford’s 3-2 behind-closed-doors friendly victory over Southend on Monday afternoon.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Dundee see off battling Peterhead to book Scottish Cup quarter-final spot

Dundee were made to work before booking their place in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup with a 3-0 win at determined Peterhead. Charlie Adam opened the scoring with a 33rd-minute penalty before Niall McGinn’s first Dundee goal gave the cinch Premiership side some breathing space.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Tyler Burey celebrates first goal for Millwall in Championship victory over QPR

Substitute Tyler Burey scored his first senior goal for Millwall as they dealt London rivals QPR’s promotion hopes another blow with a 2-0 Championship victory at The Den. The 21-year-old came off the bench in the first half and it was his fine finish that sealed a second win in a row for Gary Rowett’s side, who lifted themselves up to 14th in the league table after Mason Bennett’s opener.
SOCCER

