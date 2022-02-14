Barry Ferguson resignation means Alloa seek a new manager

Liverpool are reportedly interested in adding Aston Villa youngster Jacob Ramsey to their midfield in the summer. According to the Daily Star, the Villan is on Jurgen Klopp's wishlist, as he looks to reshape his midfield. The Reds have a number of options in the centre of the park, including Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, Harvey Elliott, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita – but arguably none of them are enjoying a season quite like Ramsey, under former Anfield central midfielder, Steven Gerrard.
