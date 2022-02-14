Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires review

Four whole years have passed since Aloy’s last adventure. Ever since, the red-haired warrior has been a part of the gaming zeitgeist. She became a PlayStation icon, much like Nathan Drake, Ratchet & Clank, and Sackboy. She was a woman who was physically and mentally strong, showed great courage in the face of adversity, and saved the world which Guerrilla created. Horizon Zero Dawn was a masterpiece. To paraphrase Shakespeare, Aloy was the stage, and the men and women around her were merely players. With such a force of nature, it was inevitable there would be a sequel. Not only that, but the huge cliffhanger at the end of Zero Dawn screamed out for more. Horizon Forbidden West is not just a worthy sequel, it’s another triumph, and quite possibly Guerrilla’s magnum opus.

