ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

NightNight Gets Mellon Collie

By Brett Callwood
L.A. Weekly
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness (Virgin) NightNight Gets Mellon Collie: Alt-electronic act NightNight, aka Yasmin Maryam Haddad, told us about her love for a Pumpkins classic. NightNight: I’ll start off by saying (as I’m sure many do) – I cannot truly choose a favorite album. So, for my...

www.laweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
mxdwn.com

Album Review: NightNight – Love Decayed

Electronic indie group NightNight has released their new album, Love Decayed. This is a truly eclectic record that spans multiple genres. with influences on display including Nirvana, Smashing Pumpkins and Nine Inch Nails. What makes the album such a rich experience is its ability to change between lush acoustic arrangements and pounding bass hits. The soundscape of this album consists of both analog and digital sounds, which stretches these songs and keeps things fresh for the album’s entire run time.
MUSIC
The Independent

Review: Alice Glass takes back her voice in solo album

“PREY//IV," Alice Glass (Eating Glass Records) Alice Glass is the blueprint for hyperpop — the new music genre loved by Gen Z and trending on TikTok. In her long-awaited solo full-length album, “PREY//IV,” the queen of electro-punk is back and asking, “Where would you be without me?"She’s in full control, using her raw voice and lyrics as she details the end of a toxic relationship and getting to a place where the “Sorrow Ends.” Glass parted ways with indie electronic pop group Crystal Castles in 2014 and later publicly addressed abuse at the hands of a former bandmate. Her album,...
THEATER & DANCE
Rolling Stone

Steve Poltz Leans Into Dylan-esque Wordplay on the Tongue-Twisting Song ‘Can O’ Pop’

Steve Poltz puts Dylan-esque wordplay and the electric acid-test colors of the Sixties on display in his new song and video for “Can O’ Pop.” It’s the latest track off the San Diego-raised, Nashville-based songwriter’s upcoming album Stardust & Satellites, out Feb. 18. “Can O’ Pop” is a fizzy delight, with Poltz weaving in geographical allusions to tongue-twisting towns like Opelousas and Albuquerque while the Wood Brothers drummer Jano Rix lays down a beat with his congas. In one dizzying stream of lyrics, Poltz recalls how he “met his Bordeaux, at the chateau, left his chapeau, down in Tupelo,” before shrugging,...
MUSIC
wvli927.com

Paul McCartney Issues 50th Anniversary ‘Wild Life’ LP On Remastered Vinyl

Out today (February 4th) in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Wings' debut album, Paul McCartney has issued a new half-speed mastering vinyl edition of Wild Life. The new version of the album was cut using a high resolution transfer of the original 1971 master tapes. Today at 12 noon...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kid Rock
loudersound.com

Voivod's discordant, psychedelic sci-fi oddness excels on Synchro Anarchy

Some bands are born with their very own sound and personality. Voivod have hung onto theirs since Quebec spawned them in 1982, and their quest to confound musical norms has lasted 40 years despite the terrible loss of their supremely inventive guitarist Denis D’Amour in 2005. Benefiting from a...
ROCK MUSIC
940wfaw.com

Avenged Sevenfold Update Fans On Album Progress, ‘90% Done’

Avenged Sevenfold drummer Brooks Wackerman updated fans on the band's next album via social media on Wednesday (February 9th). He shared a picture of an orchestra writing in part, “We, Avenged Sevenfold, started writing this record four years ago, and I can't believe we are 90% done.”. He contiuned,...
MUSIC
thefocus.news

Meet Tyrese Gibson’s three siblings as family mourns mother Priscilla

43-year-old singer and actor Tyrese Gibson confirmed last night via a heartfelt Instagram post that his mother Priscilla had died. She was hospitalised with covid-19 and pneumonia last week, Newsweek reports. Who are the other members of Tyrese Gibson’s family – his siblings Tyrone, Salendra and Shonta?. Tyrese...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anthems#Cds#Hot Topic#Nightnight#La Weekly#Machina#Clark County Libraries#Tiktok
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Threw Up C's & Did The Crip Walk At Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday was a massive event for the West Coast. Not just because of the L.A. Rams' victory but the halftime show that brought together's hip-hop's Avengers. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem graced the halftime show with an eye-popping spectacle that put hip-hop at the forefront of one of the biggest stages in America.
NFL
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Asked Father’s Permission to Join One Rock Band

Wolf Van Halen once went to his father, rock legend Eddie Van Halen, for his opinion about joining another rock band. “That was a funny thing. I was hanging out in New Jersey with my friends from Sevendust while they were recording ‘Black Out the Sun’ and I got a call from Mark Tremonti,” Wolf said in a recent interview. “They didn’t have a bass player and heard that I was in New Jersey and they were in New York. He asked ‘Hey, do you wanna come on tour?’ I [hung] up and called my dad and I was like ‘Hey pop, is it cool if I do this?’ He was like ‘Yeah, go do it. It will be a good time.’”
MUSIC
SFGate

Nikki Sixx Calls Pearl Jam ‘One of the Most Boring Bands in History’ After Eddie Vedder Diss

Nikki Sixx has fired back at Pearl Jam after Eddie Vedder called Mötley Crüe “vacuous” and said he “despised” the band during a recent interview. Vedder kicked off the increasingly rare ‘grunge vs. hair metal’ war of words when, speaking to the New York Times recently, he compared the Seattle scene to the his tenure loading gear at a San Diego venue during the peak of glam metal.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Ultimate Classic Rock

Bruce Dickinson Calls Iron Maiden ‘Real Music’ by ‘Old Geezers’

Bruce Dickinson looked back at the past year for Iron Maiden, proudly describing his band as “real music played by a bunch of old geezers who make no concessions to the times in which we live.”. In a feature written for Classic Rock, the loquacious singer reflected upon the...
MUSIC
959theriver.com

Robert Plant Is Back! Again, It’s Just Not Led Zeppelin!

As a Led Zeppelin fan I know how much I and many of my mates would loved to have seen a reunion of some sorts over these past years, but it was not to be. Since the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert in December of 2007 at the O2 Arena in which Led Zeppelin, performed their first full-length concert in almost three decades, since the death of drummer John Bonham in 1980. Sadly it was a one-off reunion. Bonham’s son Jason Bonham played drums during the band’s set, and also provided backing vocals on two songs. The stumbling block in any such reunion continues to be lead singer Robert Plant’s resistance to performing with his old mates and interpreting some of their old material. As Plant says, he’s moved on! I was lucky enough to see Zeppelin 4 times and I’ve seen Plant as a solo. He does do the 3 or 4 Zep songs to placate the fans, but he has moved on. Understandably his interests lie in more current or recent successes. Fourteen years ago, Plant and Allison Krauss recorded Raising Sand, a surprise hit that went on to win six Grammy Awards, including album of the year. Their second effort is Raising the Roof. This new album features their interpretations of songs by the Everly Brothers, Calexico, Bert Jansch, ’30s blues singer Geeshie Wiley and others. So Plant is back! It just ain’t Zep.
MUSIC
NME

50 Cent reacts to memes from his upside-down Super Bowl performance

50 Cent has reacted to the slew of memes that followed his surprise guest appearance during Sunday’s (February 13) Super Bowl Halftime Show. READ MORE: The biggest moments from the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022. The rapper’s segment of the star-studded performance saw him rapping ‘In Da Club’ while...
NFL
Ultimate Classic Rock

Listen to Beth Hart Cover Led Zeppelin’s ‘Black Dog’

Beth Hart released her cover of the Led Zeppelin classic “Black Dog,” which appears on her upcoming album A Tribute to Led Zeppelin. It follows the release of her take on “Good Times Bad Times” in November, another of the nine Zep songs she recorded after overcoming doubts about the idea. “Black Dog” can be heard below; the LP arrives on Feb. 25.
MUSIC
talentrecap.com

David Archuleta Postpones Concert Due to Strained Vocal Chords

American Idol runner up David Archuleta postponed his first concert on the OK, All Right Tour. The tour was supposed to begin with a performance at the Troubadour in West Hollywood, CA, on February 8. Before the concert, Archuleta was put on vocal rest by his doctor. Archuleta posted a...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy