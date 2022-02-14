ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

WATCH: Xu Mengtao wins aerials gold; USA’s Megan Nick earns bronze

By NBC Sports
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O8n6g_0eE12FHl00

Rams beat Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl

Xu Mengtao stomped a back full-full-full for a score of 108.61 in the aerials super-final to earn China its first-ever gold in the women’s event, while American Megan Nick flawlessly executed her jump to take bronze.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

Shiffrin fastest in training ahead of next Olympic race

The two-time Olympic champion so far has failed to win a medal at the Beijing Games, skiing out in the giant slalom and the slalom — the two events she has gold medals in — and finishing ninth in the super-G and 18th in Tuesday’s downhill.
SPORTS
WWLP

The Olympics and blockchain unite in new NFT-based game

BEIJING (NEXSTAR) — Non-fungible tokens, commonly referred to as NFTs, account for more than $40 billion spent by early adopters in 2021, and some say they go hand-in-hand with the Olympic games. People looking for the “next big thing” may have found it according to nWay, creator of a play-to-earn game centered around the Olympics where […]
SPORTS
NBC Philadelphia

Team USA Punches Ticket to Women's Ice Hockey Gold Medal Game

Team USA is headed back to the championship game to defend their gold medal. The United States women's ice hockey team defeated Finland 4-1 in their semifinal matchup to clinch their spot in the gold medal game. The team now has a date with rival Canada in a rematch of the previous two gold medal matches at the Winter Olympics.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xu Mengtao
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Kamila Valieva returns in figure skating as Team GB beat Sweden in curling

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva held back tears after she returned to the Winter Olympics ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony...
SPORTS
CBS News

Team USA's Alex Hall and Nick Goepper earn gold and silver in men's freeski slopestyle at Beijing Olympics

Team USA's Alex Hall and Nick Goepper won gold and silver, respectively, in the men's freeski slopestyle at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Tuesday night. Hall, 23. had the event's best score with 90.01 after completing an impressive array of moves in his winning run, including a leftside double cork 1620. The Alaska-born skier won his first-ever Olympics medal.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Nexstar Media Inc
olympics.com

Medals update: Norway win gold in Beijing 2022 cross-country skiing men’s team sprint classic

Superstar cross-country skier, Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo stormed into the lead when it mattered in a tactically perfect race winning gold alongside teammate Erik Valnes in the men's cross-country skiing sprint classic. The pair finished in a time of 19:22.99 at the Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Centre on Wednesday (16 February) after Klaebo took the lead in the final throes of the race.
SPORTS
kfgo.com

Olympics-Freestyle Skiing-Awesome Xu takes aerials gold for China

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (Reuters) – China’s Xu Mengtao finally claimed Olympic gold when she triumphed in a dramatic final of the freestyle skiing women’s aerials on home snow on Monday, producing a spectacular jump as most of her main rivals faltered. Xu, the Sochi silver medallist and current...
SPORTS
NBC Chicago

Watch Nick Goepper Earn Third Straight Olympic Freeski Slopestyle Medal

The men’s freestyle skiing slopestyle event has been held at the Olympics three times, and Nick Goepper has stood atop the podium on all three occasions. After winning bronze at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and silver at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, Goepper secured another silver in Beijing on Tuesday with a top score of 86.48 on his second run.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
UPI News

France's Clement Noel wins Olympic slalom gold medal

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Clement Noel of France has won gold in the men's slalom in Beijing on Wednesday, skiing a blistering second run to take the top spot on the Olympic podium. Noel secured his first Olympic medal with a time of 1 minute 44.09 seconds, which was more than half a second faster than Austria's Johannes Strolz, who won the silver with a time 1 minute 44.7 seconds.
SPORTS
WWLP

WWLP

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy