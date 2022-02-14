Tuskegee Airman to appear in Finger Lakes Community College online public talk

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — To celebrate Black History Month, Finger Lake Community College is presenting a public online talk , presented by the Tuskegee Airmen Inc., and it will also feature an appearance from one of the original Tuskegee Airmen, Lt. Col. James H. Harvey.

The talk is on Thursday, Feb. 24, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. is free, and can be accessed on their website.

FLCC says the Tuskegee Airmen were originally an all “African-American aviation unit that completed 1,578 combat missions during World War II.”

The presenter will be Col. Mark Dickerson of the Tuskegee Airmen Inc. In his career with the Air Force that spanned over two decades, he serves as a pilot, test pilot, and fighter pilot. He also served as a deputy commandant for the US Air Force Test Pilot School. He then went on to work at NASA in research for seven years, and is the only Black person to be a test pilot for NASA’s Dryden Flight Research Center.

FLCC says Harvey was the “Air Force’s first Black jet fighter pilot to engage in combat during the Korean War.” He is now 97-years-old, will appear on the Zoom call to answer questions from students.

More on Harvey

In 1950, he led four F-80s in close support to a bomber mission to attack enemy troops three miles north of Yongsan, Korea. Flying with a low ceiling of 800 feet, then Captain Harvey’s flight found the enemy encampment and inflicted heavy damage. For this engagement, he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross along with multiple Air Medals.

After the Korean War, he served as a flight commander, test pilot, assistant group operations officer, flight safety officer, and battle staff training officer for the commanding general of NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command ).

