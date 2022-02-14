Test Database Performance with DVD Store 3.5

Good database schema design is essential for any company leveraging relational database management systems. If time isn't spent designing a logical and intuitive database schema now, it will be spent later trying to figure out how tables are related and how to perform JOINs between tables. You might ask, what is a database schema? A schema is a snapshot of all the objects contained in a database (tables, views, columns, keys, etc.) and their relationships. It's a bird's eye view of the database structure. A schema is represented using an Entity-Relationship Diagram (ERD), a flowchart that pictures how entities are related in a database system, where rectangles represent entities (e.g. tables), ovals, attributes (e.g. columns), and diamonds, relationships (e.g. one-to-one, one-to-many, many-to-one, and many-to-many). For more information, check out this article by Lucidchart; it provides a good overview of the elements that compose an ERD.
