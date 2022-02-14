Test Database Performance with DVD Store 3.5

I am very new to VMs and ESXi. I have two VMs running on my ESXi host. When I built the VMs I created a new port group for each, but they are all connected to vSwitch0. One VM is an Ubuntu machine, and the other VM is a Fortinet Fortigate VM. I want to connect the Ubuntu VM to the Fortigate VM so I can use it as a firewall. Both VMs receive a DHCP IP address from my cable modem - so they are on the same network (10.0.0.0/24). But the firewall can be configured as a DHCP server - but again I don't know how to get the Ubuntu server to "connect" to the firewall in order for it to get an IP from the firewall.

