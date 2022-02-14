ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Dave Show Highlights for Monday, February 14th!

b105.com
 1 day ago

Big Game talk and calls. -Matarese on last minute...

b105.com

937theeagle.com

What to Watch This Week February 14th

In theaters and at home, here's what's new to watch this week. Netflix: February 14th Netflix Series Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire and Fishbowl Wives; February 15th Netflix Series Love is Blind Japan New Episodes, Netflix Family Ridley Jones: Season 3; February 16th Netflix Documentary jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy New Episodes, Netflix Series Swap Shop: Season 2, Netflix Family Secrets of Summer; February 17th Netflix Series Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow, Netflix Films Erax, Fistful of Vengeance, Forgive Us Our Trespasses and Heart Shot, Netflix Comedy Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life; February 18th Netflix Documentary Downfall: The Case Against Boeing.
kicks96news.com

The Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo Daily Line Up Monday Feb 14th

B-MO in the MO’rning – The Dixie Nationals are in full swing with a concert lineup that has all the excitement of the rodeo itself. Check back daily as we’ll give you a rundown on everything that’s happening today, plus register to win Neal McCoy for his show on Thursday, February 17th, plus tickets for the Bellamy Brothers on Saturday, February 19th.
ETOnline.com

'Celebrity Big Brother': The Famous Houseguests Gear Up for Betrayal in Season 3 First Look (Exclusive)

Get ready for another round of Celebrity Big Brother!. The celebrity edition of the CBS' reality staple, hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, officially kicks off its third season in just 48 hours, and only ET has the exclusive first look at the new crop of all-star houseguests -- which include Lamar Odom, Cynthia Bailey, Shanna Moakler and Chris Kirkpatrick -- vying for the $250,000 grand prize.
stocktonsentinel.com

Twig & Vine will be open February 11th, 12th and 14th

Body Twig & Vine (406 Main in Stockton) will be open one last time on Friday, February 11th, Saturday, February 12th and Monday, February 14th for you to purchase all your Valentine’s Day flowers and gifts. Coco The Label (Payton Keller) will have special gift baskets available for sale.
rewind943.com

Daily Rewind February 14th

In 1924, the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company was renamed the International Business Machines Corporation . . . IBM. In 1929, the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre went down. Al Capone’s hit-men . . . two of whom were dressed in police uniforms . . .walked into a Chicago garage owned by rival gang leader Bugs Moran, lined up seven of his boys against a brick wall and gunned them down.
kduz.com

KDUZ Classic – February 14th, 1976

Today’s KDUZ Classic takes us back to February 14th, 1976, the second of three weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 Singles chart for a song, that may just be the least Valentinesque classic of all time. It is a song however that was described by Cash Box magazine when it was released as “an excellent song that has very clever lyrics and an easy to listen to melody.”
Parade

Brace Yourself! A New NCIS Spinoff Is Headed to Your TV Screen

NCIS is going international with the just announced new series in the franchise, NCIS: Sydney. It will follow in the footsteps of the mothership NCIS (which is a spinoff of JAG), NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans and NCIS: Hawai’i. NCIS: Sydney, which is slated for 2023, will feature...
b105.com

Big Dave Show Highlights for Tuesday, February 1st!

-Stattosphere: Joe Burrow Explains the Necklace. -Mike & Jenny from KC are gonna pay off their bet!. -Good Vibes: It’s All for the Sam Hubbard Foundation. -The Dad Joke of the Day. -Who Dey Back for Zac!. -Another Pay Your Bills Winner.
b105.com

Big Dave Show Highlights for Wednesday, February 9th!

-Checking in with Tim and Amanda as they drive the Graeter’s Ice Cream Truck across the country to Los Angeles!. -The Game Dey Party at The Banks. -Gold Medal dropped off some Jungle Mix popcorn and you can buy some too. -Love Lines. -Pop Up Shops and general Bengals...
