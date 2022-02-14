Big Dave Show Highlights for Monday, February 14th!

Today’s KDUZ Classic takes us back to February 14th, 1976, the second of three weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 Singles chart for a song, that may just be the least Valentinesque classic of all time. It is a song however that was described by Cash Box magazine when it was released as “an excellent song that has very clever lyrics and an easy to listen to melody.”

