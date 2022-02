Many of us have been on the receiving end of a little treat like this: Maybe you’re in the drive-thru lane of your favorite coffee shop or lunch spot. You place your order and when you pull ahead to pay for it, you learn that the people in the car ahead of you have already paid for your order. The news is delivered by a smiling cashier, and the surprise not only makes you smile, it makes your day. It also gives you a little nudge to pay it forward and treat someone else.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO