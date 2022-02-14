ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Tries: Boxing with world champion Molly McConnell

By Travis Teich
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On this week’s Travis Tries, Travis was thrown in the ring and tried boxing for the first time.

Travis headed to McConnell’s Boxing Academy where world boxing champion Molly McConnell took him under her wing.

More dry than wet on Wednesday

Act two of a cloudy Portland forecast is in progress Wednesday morning. We went through the same weather story Tuesday. The only difference is there may be some patchy drizzle out there in the morning hours.
