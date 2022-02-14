Trevor Noah to Headline White House Correspondents Dinner

Luckily for Rep. Marjorie Taylor "Gazpacho Police" Greene (R-Ga.), most late night hosts are taking this week off. But not all of them. "The Republican Party is having a bit of an internal squabble right now," sharply "divided over whether the violent insurrection of Jan. 6 was a violent insurrection or just a lively sightseeing tour of the Capitol," Jimmy Kimmel said on Wednesday's Kimmel Live. After the Republican National Committee suggested the rioters were engaged in "legitimate political discourse," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) "poked his head out from under his shell to counter that statement," Kimmel said. "Well, welcome to the resistance, Emperor Palpatine. Just to show you how far down the crazy hole we've gone, we're now applauding Republicans who are willing to admit what happened, happened. But there's not just crazy, there's some dumb going, too."

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO