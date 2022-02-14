ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Great Atlantic drills 56.855 g/t gold over 0.75 metres at Golden Promise, Newfoundland

By Staff Writer
resourceworld.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat Atlantic Resources Corp. [GR-TSXV; PH0-FSE] received analytical results for the third drill hole (GP-21-151) of the 2021 diamond drilling program at its 100%-optioned Golden Promise gold property in Newfoundland. The drill hole, completed at the Jaclyn Main Zone, intersected multiple near-surface gold-bearing intervals including a quartz veined interval with high-grade...

resourceworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
resourceworld.com

Fury Gold drills 9.18 g/t gold over 1.5 metres at Committee Bay, Nunavut

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. [FURY-TSX, NYSE American] reported results from the 2021 exploration program at the Raven prospect within its 100%-owned Committee Bay project in the Kitikmeot region of Nunavut, northern Canada. Highlights include drill intercepts of 9.18 g/t gold over 1.5 metres and 7.30 g/t gold over 1 metre...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Aya drills 3,353 g/t silver over 7.5 metres at Zgounder mine, Morocco

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. [AYA-TSX; MYAGF-OTC] reported additional high-grade assay results from the 2021 drill exploration program at the 85%-owned Zgounder silver mine in the Kingdom of Morocco. The government owns the remaining 15% interest. Highlights (intersections are core lengths) include high-grade extension of mineralization at the 2,030 level...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
resourceworld.com

Talisker drills 32.4 g/t gold over one metre at Bralorne, British Columbia

Talisker Resources Ltd. [TSK-TSX; TSKFF-OTCQB] reported further high-grade results from multiple drill holes highlighted by 17.18 g/t gold over 2 metres (SB-2021-101B) and 13.22 g/t gold over 1.80 metres (SB-2021-095) at its 100%-owned flagship Bralorne gold project in southwestern British Columbia. Drill holes in this press release are located within...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newfoundland#Metre#Minerals#Volcano#Gr Tsxv#Ph0 Fse#Golden Promise#Jmz#Company
resourceworld.com

Benchmark drills 13 metres of 23.72 g/t gold and 212.84 g/t silver within a broader zone of 101.60 metres of 4.68 g/t gold and 89.89 g/t silver or 5.80 g/t gold equivalent from surface at the AGB deposit

Benchmark Metals Inc. (the “Company” or “Benchmark“) (TSX-V: BNCH) (OTCQX: BNCHF) (WKN: A2JM2X) – is pleased to announce new results from 3 multi-purpose drill holes at the AGB Deposit including 101.60 metres (m) of 4.68 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 89.89 g/t silver or 5.80 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq*) with 13.00 m of 23.72 g/t gold and 212.84 g/t silver or 26.38 g/t AuEq in drill hole 21AGBDD040 (Figure 1). In addition to testing the near-surface continuity of mineralization, drill holes 21AGBDD054 and 21AGBDD055 were designed to evaluate the geotechnical properties of the rock mass as well as hydrogeological regime of the pit area. These cost-effective multi-purpose drill holes were successful in continuing to delineate high-grade continuity of near-surface mineralization at the southernmost extent of the AGB zone (Figure 2) while also providing the geotechnical and hydrogeological data necessary to design the overall pit slope for future engineering studies. Benchmark’s flagship Lawyers Gold-Silver Project is located within a road-accessible region of the prolific Golden Horseshoe area of north-central British Columbia, Canada.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Maritime Resources Initiates 2022 Exploration Drilling Program

Maritime Resources Corp. (TSX.V: MAE) (“Maritime” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the commencement of the 2022 exploration program at the Hammerdown Gold Project (“Hammerdown” or the “Project”), located in the Baie Verte Mining District of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada near the towns of King’s Point and Springdale.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Snowline Gold drills 1.25 g/t gold over 168.7 metres at Rogue, Yukon

Snowline Gold Corp. [SGD-CSE; SNWGF-OTC] reported additional phase I drill and exploration results from the Valley zone on its Rogue gold project in Yukon, Canada. As with the first two holes (released previously), holes V-21-003 and V-21-004 each intersected broad zones of high gold values associated with visible gold in sheeted vein arrays. V-21-003 averaged 1.56 g/T gold over 125 metres from surface, within a broader sheeted vein array zone 1.25 g/t gold over 168.7 metres, also from surface. Hole V-21-004, collared farther from the intrusion, also encountered strong gold grades in sheeted veins, running 0.90 g/t gold over 69.5 metres from 65 metres depth.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

GFG Drills 4.82 g/t Gold over 26.0 Metres and Continues to Intercept Multiple Gold Zones at the Montclerg Gold Project

GFG Resources Inc. (TSX-V: GFG) (OTCQB: GFGSF) (“GFG” or the “Company”) reports new assay results from three drill holes that have intersected multiple zones of significant gold mineralization at the Montclerg Gold Project (the “Project” and/or “Montclerg”), located 48 kilometres (“km”) east of the prolific Timmins Gold District in Ontario, Canada (See Figure 1).
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
resourceworld.com

Gitennes samples up to 75.7 g/t gold at VG Boulder property, Quebec

Gitennes Exploration Inc.’s [GIT-TSXV; GILXF-OTC] sampling program on its 100%-owned VG Boulder property in the Gaspe region of eastern Quebec during a reconnaissance program in late 2021 returned values up 75.7 g/t gold. Anomalous analyses were obtained from 10 of 13 samples with values ranging from 0.186 to 75.7 g/t gold, including 8.54, 3.83 and 1.55 g/t gold.
ECONOMY
austinnews.net

Canex Continues to Intersect Gold Mineralization at Gold Range with 0.5 g/t Gold over 22.9 metres Including 0.8 g/t Gold over 13.7 metres

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / CANEX Metals Inc. ('CANEX' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce assay results for 8 drill holes from the Company's ongoing reverse circulation drilling program designed to expand oxide gold mineralization at the Gold Range Project, Arizona. Highlights. Hole GR21-49 in...
INDUSTRY
resourceworld.com

White Gold Corp. Makes New High-Grade Discovery Intersecting 6.94 g/t Gold over 19.50m and 1.36 g/t Gold over 18.50m at the Ulli’s Ridge Target in Maiden Diamond Drill Program

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the “Company”) is pleased to report assay results for the maiden diamond drilling program on its Ulli’s Ridge target located approximately 3 km southwest of the Company’s flagship Golden Saddle and Arc deposits and 11 km south of the Company’s VG deposit. The Golden Saddle and Arc deposits have a combined mineral resource of 1,139,900 ounces Indicated at 2.28 g/t Au and 402,100 ounces Inferred at 1.39 g/t Au(1), and the VG deposit hosts an Inferred gold resource of 267,600 ounces at 1.62 g/t Au(2). This maiden diamond drilling was part of the Company’s fully funded 2021 exploration program backed by partners Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) on its extensive 420,000 hectare land package in the emerging White Gold District, Yukon.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Norsemont drills 2.01 g/t gold over 50 metres at Choquelimpie, Chile

Norsemont Mining Inc. [NOM-CSE; NRRSF-OTC; LXZ-FSE] provided an operational update and released the first tranche of results from its maiden diamond drilling program at the 100%-owned Choquelimpie high sulphidation epithermal gold-silver project in northern Chile. Highlights included 1.38 g/t gold over 93.0 metres from surface, including 2.01 g/t gold over...
INDUSTRY
resourceworld.com

Nexus Gold drills 2.19 g/t gold 22 metres at McKenzie property, Ontario

Nexus Gold Corp. [NXS-TSXV; NXXGF-OTCQB; N6E-FSE] reported initial assay results from its second round of phase 2 diamond drilling on its 100%-owned McKenzie gold project located at Red Lake, northwestern Ontario. This second round of drilling, completed in December 2021, was designed to test gold anomalies occurring in and around...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Sirios Resources drills 2.83 g/t gold over 55 metres at Cheechoo, Quebec

Sirios Resources Inc. [SOI-TSXV; SIREF-OTC] reported assay results from eight additional diamond drill holes totalling 2,025 metres from the September, 2021, drilling program on the 100%-owned Cheechoo gold property, 320 km north of Matagami, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, northern Quebec. The most significant results were 2.83 g/t gold over 55...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Erdene drills 123.5 g/t gold over 5 metres at Dark Horse, Mongolia

Erdene Resource Development Corp. [ERD-TSX; ERDCF-OTC; Mongolia] provided an update on recent exploration at the Dark Horse prospect, located 2.4 km north of its 100%owned construction-ready Bayan Khundii gold project, southwest Mongolia. Highlights include extending Dark Horse Mane mineralization 100 metres south. The prospect remains open to the north, south...
WORLD
austinnews.net

Magna Terra Discovers New Gold Zone Over 800-Metre Strike and Expands the Rattling Brook Deposit - Intersects 1.30 g/t Gold Over 16.5 Metres - Great Northern Project, Newfoundland

Broad Gold Zones - 1.27 g/t gold over 17.3 metres within a zone grading 0.72 g/t gold over 128.5 metres (61.5 to 190.0 metres; True Thickness 45 metres) Drilling confirms gold-bearing fault zones with several targets to be drilled in 2022. Surface sampling includes assays up to 14.7 g/t gold.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Wesdome drills 74.6 g/t gold over 30 metres at Kiena, Quebec

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. [WDO-TSX; WDOFF-OTCQX] reported underground exploration drilling results from the Kiena Deep A zone at the 100%-owned Kiena mine complex in Val d’Or, Quebec. Recent underground definition and exploration drilling at the Kiena Deep A zones area has confirmed the A zone continues down plunge along...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Ophir drills 1.68 g/t gold, 5 g/t silver over 22.8 metres at Breccia, Idaho

Ophir Gold Corp. [OPHR-TSXV; KPZIF-OTCQB; 80M-FSE] reported assay results for the final five holes of the 2021 drill program at the company’s flagship past-producing Breccia gold property located in Lemhi County, 40 km southwest of Salmon, Idaho. The company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the property over three years from Canagold Resources Ltd. [CCM-TSX; CRCUF-OTCQB; CAN-FSE], formerly Canarc Resource Corp., and DG Resource Management Ltd.
SALMON, ID
resourceworld.com

Satori Plans for Step Out Drilling Targeting Recent Interval of 47.56 g/t Gold over 5.8 Metres

Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD) (“Satori” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received its Exploration Permit for the 100% owned Tartan Lake Project, Flin Flon, Manitoba, which is valid for a three-year period and allows for 155,000 meters of drilling. The Company plans to resume drilling early in this first quarter with a 5,000 metre phase II drill program that will include a series of deep holes testing the extent of the recently announced high grade mineralization in hole TLMZ21-12, which intersected an average 47.56 g/t Au over 5.8 meters, within a wider interval averaging 23.76 g/t Au over 12.6 meters. This is the second highest value intercept ever recorded at Tartan Lake with over 500 holes completed to date, and was one of the top 5 high grade drill intercepts reported last year according to Streetwise Reports (12/28/21) (Counting Down Top Drill Holes of 2021 (streetwisereports.com). In addition to following up on the high-grade intercept, the Company plans continue to expand the South Zone to depth, and to begin drill testing targets along the property’s wide shear zone, outside of the current resource areas.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Palladium One drills 4.4 g/t PdEq over 7.5 metres at LK, Finland

Palladium One Mining Inc. [PDM-TSXV; NKORF-OTC; 7N1-FSE] reported final assay results for Kaukua South at the LK project with an intersection of 4.4 g/t palladium equivalent over 7.5 metres, within 2.6 g/t PdEq over 49.3 metres, in hole LK21-122, starting at 55 metres downhole. Palladium One Mining is targeting district-scale,...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy