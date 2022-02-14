Nancy Abudu, SPLC lawyer on Biden Supreme Court shortlist, faces scrutiny

President Joe Biden has revealed that he has four people on his “shortlist” for a potential nomination to the US Supreme Court to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.The president told NBC News that potential candidates on his shortlist of nominees are “incredibly well-qualified and documented.”“They were the honor students, they come from the best universities, they have experience, some on the bench, some in the practice of law,” he said in an interview set to air in part on 10 February.He is expected to name his nominee by the end of February.The president took “about four people” and performed...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 5 DAYS AGO