ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Nancy Abudu, SPLC lawyer on Biden Supreme Court shortlist, faces scrutiny

By Tyler ONeil
foxwilmington.com
 2 days ago

Nancy Abudu, deputy legal director at the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and a nominee for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, has also made it onto President Biden‘s shortlist to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. Abudu faces scrutiny over her record on voting rights and...

foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

Related
thehofstrachronicle.com

Justice Stephen Breyer retires from the Supreme Court

Justice Stephen Breyer retires from the Supreme Court of the United States, leaving an opening for a new justice to be appointed.. // Photo courtesy of Steve Petteway and the Collection of the Supreme Court of the U..S. Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement from the Supreme Court on Thursday,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wichita Eagle

Presidents Eisenhower, Biden and the Supreme Court | Commentary

The second year of Joe Biden’s presidency finds him lagging in the polls and confronting congressional elections late this year. But, due to Stephen Breyer’s resignation, the appointment and Senate confirmation of a Supreme Court Justice has been added to his opportunities. Biden has just fifty Democratic votes...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
WTOP

Earle-Sears criticizes Biden, but not for Supreme Court pick

WASHINGTON (AP) — Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears is blaming President Joe Biden for a sense of lawlessness across the country, but declined to criticize him for saying he’ll appoint a Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court. Earle-Sears, a Republican and the first Black woman in Virginia...
VIRGINIA STATE
WNCT

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden had zeroed in on a pair of finalists for his first Supreme Court pick when there were rumors last year that Justice Stephen Breyer would retire. But since the upcoming retirement was announced late last month, it has come with the rise of a third candidate, one with ready-made bipartisan support that has complicated the decision.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
George Soros
Person
Maajid Nawaz
HuffingtonPost

Democrats Fear Supreme Court Will Deal Another Blow To Voting Rights Act

WASHINGTON ― Democrats are sounding the alarm on the remaining federal protections for voting rights, fearing the Supreme Court may completely hollow out the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and deal another blow to electoral representation of racial minorities nationwide. The fears follow the Supreme Court’s decision on Monday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Splc#Black People#Shortlist#Appellate Court#Biden Supreme Court#The U S Court Of Appeals#The Eleventh Circuit#Columbia University#Voting Rights Project#The 11th Circuit#South Florida Pbs#Christian#The Ku Klux Klan#Chick Fil A
PBS NewsHour

Civil rights groups worry Black districts may face increased GOP scrutiny after recent Supreme Court ruling on voting rights laws

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — For decades, Democratic Rep. Al Lawson’s Florida district has stretched like a rubber band from Jacksonville to Tallahassee, scooping up as many Black voters as possible to comply with requirements that minority communities get grouped together so they can select their own leaders and flex their power in Washington.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Independent

Biden reveals he has four people on his Supreme Court shortlist, predicting that nominee will get GOP vote

President Joe Biden has revealed that he has four people on his “shortlist” for a potential nomination to the US Supreme Court to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.The president told NBC News that potential candidates on his shortlist of nominees are “incredibly well-qualified and documented.”“They were the honor students, they come from the best universities, they have experience, some on the bench, some in the practice of law,” he said in an interview set to air in part on 10 February.He is expected to name his nominee by the end of February.The president took “about four people” and performed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
ACLU
FiveThirtyEight

Why Republicans Oppose Biden’s Promise To Nominate The First Black Woman To The Supreme Court

It didn’t take long after Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement for conservative politicians and pundits to criticize President Biden’s campaign pledge to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas denounced Biden’s promise as “offensive” while GOP Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi preemptively dismissed the prospective nominee as benefitting from a racially discriminatory “quota.” On Fox News, Sean Hannity slammed Biden’s pledge as “identity politics on steroids.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vice

Supreme Court Says Racial Gerrymandering Is No Big Deal

The Supreme Court just undercut Black voters’ power in Alabama—and signaled that it’s likely to further gut the Voting Rights Act. By a narrow 5-4 ruling issued Monday evening, the Supreme Court overturned a lower court’s ruling that Alabama Republicans’ gerrymandered House map violated the rights of its Black citizens.
ALABAMA STATE
Washington Examiner

Affirmative action faces an overdue Supreme Court reckoning

The Supreme Court recently agreed to hear two cases that challenge the affirmative action policies of Harvard University and the University of North Carolina. In these consolidated cases, a group representing students and parents is asking the Supreme Court to find that race-based affirmative action programs violate Constitutional and statutory prohibitions on race-based discrimination. While the broad outlines of the programs at issue should be familiar to anyone who has ever sought a highly competitive job or spot in a selective school, some of the facts of these cases defy belief. For example, the evidence at trial against Harvard showed that the school knowingly discriminated against Asian applicants by continually giving those students poor marks on the "personal rating" portion of the evaluation, describing them as industrious and intelligent but unexceptional and indistinguishable .
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy