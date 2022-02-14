JJ Redick Destroys The Sacramento Kings For Trading Away Tyrese Haliburton: "The Kings Just Traded Their Best Player. Yes, De'Aaron Fox Averages More Points... I Don't Give A F**k How Many Points A Guy Averages, It Doesn't Mean Sh*t."
The NBA trade deadline went by with some truly blockbuster moves happening across the league. The trade between the 76ers and Nets that was centered around James Harden and Ben Simmons dominated all the talk when it came to this particular topic. However, the Sacramento Kings made quite the big decision...fadeawayworld.net
Comments / 0