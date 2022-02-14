ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

JJ Redick Destroys The Sacramento Kings For Trading Away Tyrese Haliburton: "The Kings Just Traded Their Best Player. Yes, De'Aaron Fox Averages More Points... I Don't Give A F**k How Many Points A Guy Averages, It Doesn't Mean Sh*t."

By Divij Kulkarni
fadeawayworld.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA trade deadline went by with some truly blockbuster moves happening across the league. The trade between the 76ers and Nets that was centered around James Harden and Ben Simmons dominated all the talk when it came to this particular topic. However, the Sacramento Kings made quite the big decision...

fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Steph Curry Reacts To Seth's Trade To Nets: "I Had To Change My Favorite Team In My Phone To Get The Alerts From Philly To Brooklyn."

Thursday night's trade deadline featured a lot of high-profile trades. The biggest, by far, was the blockbuster deal that swapped James Harden with Ben Simmons. Former Sixers guard Seth Curry was also part of that trade, and will soon suit up for the Nets for the first time in his career. He seems excited enough to join his new team, but how does his brother feel?
fadeawayworld.net

Fred VanVleet Calls Out Goran Dragic After Trade To San Antonio: "The Other Guy Was Sitting At Home."

Goran Dragic has been primed for a buyout since this season began for the Toronto Raptors. The Slovenian came over in the sign-and-trade that sent Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat but seemingly had no interest in actually playing for the Raptors. Now, the situation may have been clear from the beginning but it doesn't seem to have pleased his teammates on the Raptors.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Jj Redick
Person
Domantas Sabonis
Person
De'aaron Fox
The Spun

Sixers Release James Harden Update: NBA Fans React

James Harden’s debut with the Philadelphia 76ers is going to have to wait. Harden is going to be out through the All-Star break as he continues to rehab his hamstring. Harden will also not play in the All-Star game. Harden was traded to the 76ers last Thursday as the...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Candace Owens Fires A Shot At LeBron James' Intelligence: "I Think LeBron Is A Well-Meaning Person... But I Just Don't Think He's That Smart. I Think LeBron Is Low IQ."

LeBron James is one of the biggest names as a celebrity all across the world thanks to his incredible abilities on the basketball court. But that's not all LeBron is famous for, it's what he does with his platform that garners a lot of attention from people that wouldn't otherwise be too interested in sports. Bron is tireless in his attempts to help speak out against injustice and isn't afraid to criticize people if necessary on issues of social justice and marginalization of minorities.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Brooklyn Nets Players Reportedly Didn't Like James Harden: "The Nets Very Rarely Kicked A Guy Out The Door Under Sean Marks. Not With Harden."

Losing a player the caliber of James Harden is sure to sting any organization, and it would generally lead to the players on the roster re-evaluating the direction that a team is going in. That's not the case with the Brooklyn Nets though, as a few of their players have spoken out to wish Harden the best and seem excited about what they can achieve with the players they received in return for Harden instead.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sacramento Kings#The Indiana Pacers#Espn#Harrison Lsb Barnes
DallasBasketball

‘Whoops’: Sixers Harden Doesn’t Opt In to Final Contract Year

The Dallas Mavericks have been connected to a number of different players around the league in NBA trade rumors and speculation, including Detroit Pistons' Jerami Grant, Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner, Atlanta Hawks' John Collins, Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart, Portland Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum and more. Here at DallasBasketball.com, we will...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Podcast
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
fadeawayworld.net

Jeanie Buss Explains Magic Johnson's Role On The Lakers: “To Me, He’s Still Working With Us. He Doesn’t Have That Official Designation. But In Terms Of His Support, His Wisdom, His Insight, I Freely Call On Him As Needed.”

Magic Johnson's story is deeply attached to the Los Angeles Lakers, as the point guard became the greatest in his position during a terrific career with the Purple and Gold. He's widely considered the greatest Laker of all time with due reason, with a story that still lasts to this day.
NBA
ESPN

Curry leads new-look Nets in 109-85 rout of Kings

NEW YORK -- — In his first game as a member of the Nets, Seth Curry scored 23 points to lead Brooklyn to a 109-85 win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. Brooklyn snapped its 11-game losing streak, and Curry was one of five players who finished in double figures. Bruce Brown set season-highs with 19 points, six assists, and five steals. LaMarcus Aldridge finished with 19 points, Cam Thomas added 14 off the bench and Andre Drummond contributed 11.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Larry Bird On When He Realized He Would Be Successful In The NBA: “I Think It Probably Took Me Three Days After Rookie Camp… I Can Play In This League And I Can Dominate In This League.”

Larry Bird is one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA. Bird was a dominant figure in the NBA and was a pivotal figure in the league during the 1980s. His rivalry with Magic Johnson was the defining rivalry of the decade, and he became an all-time great during that time.
NBA
All 76ers

Seth Curry, Andre Drummond on Pace to Make Nets Debut on Monday

A week ago, the Philadelphia 76ers employed Seth Curry as their starting shooting guard and Andre Drummond as Joel Embiid's backup. After going through a week filled up with trade rumors and hypotheticals, the rumors eventually became a reality. And the Brooklyn Nets' interest in Curry and Drummond allowed Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey to make his dream trade.
NBA
phillysportsnetwork.com

Celtics Crush Sixers as James Harden Watches On

There was excitement in the air in the Wells Fargo Center as the Sixers faced off against the Boston Celtics with a special bearded new Sixer in attendance. James Harden sat on the first seat of the bench, supporting his new teammates and sporting some vibrant clothing in this rivalry matchup. The Sixers learned into this anticipation and even had Harden ring the bell prior to the game.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Gary Payton Says He Didn’t Fear Michael Jordan: "I Don't Care About Black Jesus... You Play Basketball Just Like I Play Basketball... I Don't Bow Down To Nobody."

Not many players in NBA history can claim the distinction of having carried their franchise to the NBA Finals during their career. Gary Payton is one of the best players to have played the game of basketball and arguably the greatest defender ever as well. GP led his Seattle Supersonics to the finals in 1996, where they would go up against a returning Michael Jordan.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy