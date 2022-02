A brand new smartphone app from Volvo will change the way you buy a car or at least shop for one. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, auto shows worldwide have struggled to open their doors. Large, indoor gatherings are a thing of the past, which hurts automakers. Volvo wanted to give consumers a way to view its newest cars as they would at an auto show, without going to one. That’s where the new “Volvo Street Configurator” smartphone app comes in, and it’ll change the way you buy a car using the automaker’s custom technology.

