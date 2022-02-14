ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gators WRs Van Jefferson, Brandon Powell win Super Bowl LVI with Rams

By Zach Abolverdi about 7 hours
Former Florida receiver Van Jefferson. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Florida former wide receivers Van Jefferson and Brandon Powell are world champions after winning Super Bowl LVI Sunday with the Los Angeles Rams.

LA defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 for the Rams’ first Super Bowl victory since 1999 when the team was in St. Louis. Jefferson and Powell are the first Gators to win a ring since fellow former Florida receiver Demarcus Robinson in 2020 (Kansas City Chiefs).

Jefferson caught four passes for 23 yards against the Bengals and was targeted eight times, his second-most targets of the season with Odell Beckham Jr. sidelined with a knee injury. Powell returned four punts for 25 yards and had a kick return for 17 yards.

Moments after celebrating the win, Jefferson was rushing to the hospital with his daughter and father.

Jefferson’s wife, Samaria, went into labor during the game and left the stadium on a stretcher. Just over two hours after the Super Bowl, Jefferson and his wife welcomed their son at 9:17 p.m. PT.

This year’s Bengals included former Gators Evan McPherson, Fred Johnson and Vernon Hargreaves III.

With his second field goal in Super Bowl LVI, McPherson tied Adam Vinatieri’s NFL record for most made field goals in a single NFL playoffs (14). McPherson was a perfect 14-for-14 in the postseason.

Gators to win a Super Bowl

In total, 63 former Gators have made 77 appearances in Super Bowl history, with a former Gator on the winning team 24 times, including nine of the last 11 Super Bowls.

P Don Chandler, Green Bay Packers (1967, 1968)

RB Larry Brinson, Dallas Cowboys (1978)

G Burton Lawless, Dallas Cowboys (1978)

LB Wilber Marshall, Chicago Bears (1986) & Washington Redskins (1992)

RB Emmitt Smith, Dallas Cowboys (1993, 1994, 1996)

LB Godfrey Myles, Dallas Cowboys (1993, 1994, 1996)

DE Kevin Carter, St. Louis Rams (2000)

C Jeff Mitchell, Baltimore Ravens (2001)

OT Kenyatta Walker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2003)

OT Lomas Brown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2003)

S Guss Scott, New England Patriots (2005)

OT Max Starks, Pittsburgh Steelers (2006, 2009)

WR Dallas Baker, Pittsburgh Steelers (2009)

DE Bobby McCray, New Orleans Saints (2010)

DE Justin Trattou, New York Giants (2012)

WR Deonte Thompson, Baltimore Ravens (2013)

WR Percy Harvin, Seattle Seahawks (2014)

DT Dominique Easley, New England Patriots (2015)

WR Andre Caldwell, Denver Broncos (2016)

OL Max Garcia, Denver Broncos (2016)

LB Lerentee McCray, Denver Broncos (2016)

TE Trey Burton, Philadelphia Eagles (2018)

DB Jaylen Watkins, Philadelphia Eagles (2018)

K Caleb Sturgis, Philadelphia Eagles (2018)

OT Trent Brown, New England Patriots (2019)

CB Duke Dawson, New England Patriots (2019)

WR Demarcus Robinson, Kansas City Chiefs (2020)

WR Van Jefferson, Los Angeles Rams (2022)

WR Brandon Powel, Los Angeles Rams (2022)

