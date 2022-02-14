ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

10 thoughts on the Bengals as they exit Super Bowl LVI

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GA4JI_0eE0n4x600

The Cincinnati Bengals fell just shy of a Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LVI, losing 23-20 to the Los Angeles Rams.

There is plenty to look back on and consider, but Joe Burrow had it right when speaking with reporters after the game: The players will recharge and let the journey fuel their next championship bid.

That process, funnily enough, begins sooner than ever considering the team was playing into mid-February.

Before really switching gears and looking at free agency and the NFL draft, let’s step back and look at some all-encompassing thoughts about the game, the team’s outlook and more.

— They’ll be back. Or they should be. We can get that out of the way first. Getting to the Super Bowl multiple times is nearly impossible. But the Bengals are better positioned than most. They have the usual array of draft picks, plus a top-five cap number before making cost-saving moves like cutting Trae Waynes. One could argue they were ahead of schedule, and on paper, they could only get better if the line play does, too.

— Zac Taylor needs to be better. He had his moments against the Rams that were downright stunning. Some of the calls, schemes, just chef’s-kiss material. Then there was taking Joe Mixon off the field multiple times in short-yardage situations in favor of Samaje Perine. There’s probably a sound idea behind it (pass-blocking?), but not having your best (and big money) players on the field when it matters most is a gaffe. The Bengals were bad most of the year in short yardage and red zone spots, to the point a new play-caller wouldn’t be a bad idea.

— Line is the top priority. At least five jobs should be up for grabs. It might be worth putting all five up for dibs. Maybe that means moving Jonah Williams to right tackle. Either way, the majority of the free-agency spending and draft assets need to go to it. Burrow took 70 sacks and had another knee injury in the Super Bowl. He’s not going to have a long career if he keeps getting hit this much.

— It’s a shame about the refs. No, the game wasn’t fixed, that’s just a good example of the sheer incompetence of the league’s biggest problem. But it was staggering to watch officials call about four flags for 58 minutes, then throw multiple with the game on the line. And no, it wasn’t holding on Logan Wilson.

— Another silver lining to consider…the team shouldn’t have any problems wooing free agents. Players see what Burrow can do. Mic’d up sessions from throughout the season shows the respect he gets from other team’s players, too. Add a Super Bowl trip and some major cap space to the equation and Cincinnati should be an attractive destination for top free agents, especially along the offensive line.

— Your other biggest needs are corner and pass-rush. Yes, Joseph Ossai is coming back and should provide a boost, but that can’t be relied on as a lock — same idea with Jackson Carman, a guy who should’ve been a starter but was on the sidelines for the Super Bowl. And as fun as it was to see Eli Apple play well at times, he and the depth behind him are a liability. The Trae Waynes experiment failed, now it’s time to go get a real No. 2 opposite Chidobe Awuzie.

— Anyone still suggesting Ja’Marr Chase was the wrong pick can be safely ignored. The Bengals don’t get this far without his Randy Moss-ish debut. And Penei Sewell isn’t stopping Aaron Donald and that line. He’s also not calling better plays or keeping the star running back on the field.

— Defense being a strength in the playoffs is a great thing. All the key guys seemed to make plays. Awuzie and Jessie Bates picked off passes. D.J. Reader was a monster in the trenches. Trey Hendrickson hit home. Wilson wasn’t exploited badly in coverage and put the clamps on Cooper Kupp, regardless of the silly flag officials threw. That unit should only remain level, if not improve, especially with Lou Anarumo sticking around.

— Big picture, the state of the AFC North is at least encouraging, too. Cleveland and Pittsburgh seem stuck in limbo for the time being until we see more offseason moves. Baltimore is a threat so long as Lamar Jackson exists, but beatable. The Bengals built this roster to compete with the entire league, not just the division, which played a part in this run.

— This core group has redefined the Bengals franchise. That’s not going to change from here. They’ve got Burrow leading a talented group that can play with anybody, the assets to only get better and a front office that is low-key savvy with contracts and cap management to keep things going for a long time. These Bengals were ahead of schedule and will get every team’s best shot from now on, but with a top-five passer leading the program, it’s hard not to turn an optimistic eye to the future while appreciating that the 2021 season is the one that was a turning point 30 years in the making.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty On Bengals Fourth Down

Super Bowl 56 is officially underway as the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams face off against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately the first few minutes of the game have already produced a controversial call. During a fourth-and-1 play from near midfield, the refs appear to have missed a penalty.
NFL
The Spun

Bengals Fans Furious With Apparent Missed Penalty Tonight

It wouldn’t be a Super Bowl without a controversial no-call. During the first quarter of action, the officials may have missed a holding call on Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey. Ramsey was clearly tugging at Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins’ jersey, but the referees didn’t throw a flag....
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Missed pass interference call on Jalen Ramsey costs Bengals a touchdown opportunity

When officials get to the Super Bowl, the last thing they want (with a few notable historical exceptions) is to be the primary story angle when the game is done. So, there has been a “let them play” philosophy for the most part, and as that certainly started for the Bengals and Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, you could expect to see it from referee Ron Torbert’s crew in Super Bowl LVI.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penei Sewell
Person
Zac Taylor
Person
Ja'marr Chase
NESN

Bengals Baffled By Controversial Penalties Late In Super Bowl LVI Loss

Super Bowl LVI hinged on a controversial red-zone penalty in the game’s final minutes. With the Los Angeles trailing by four, Matthew Stafford fired a third-down pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp that fell incomplete, setting up what would have been a game-deciding fourth down. But the Super Bowl...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lvi#Nfl Draft#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Los Angeles Rams#Samaje#Burrow
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On Rams Final Drive

The Los Angeles Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Matthew Stafford led the Rams on a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald sealed the victory with a pressure on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. There...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Cincinnati Bengals Free Agents 2022: Jessie Bates III and C.J. Uzomah highlight the list

The Cincinnati Bengals shocked the NFL this season. While many assumed some positive regression with Joe Burrow returning and Ja’Marr Chase in-house, few believed the team would compete in the playoffs, let alone the Super Bowl. Regardless of the outcome of their game against the Rams, the Bengals have quite a few free agents to make decisions on in the 2022 offseason.
NFL
NFL

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp named Super Bowl LVI MVP

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The receiving king is a Super Bowl champion -- and an MVP. Cooper Kupp was named Super Bowl LVI Most Valuable Player on Sunday following the Los Angeles Rams' comeback win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Kupp caught the game-winning touchdown pass, a reception from one yard out...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2022: NFL official explains no-call on Tee Higgins' touchdown against Jalen Ramsey

It was one of the biggest plays of Super Bowl LVI, and put the Cincinnati Bengals in position to upset the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. On the first play to start the second half, Joe Burrow dropped back and found wide receiver Tee Higgins for an explosive 75-yard touchdown that gave the Bengals a 17-13 lead after a successful PAT by kicker Evan McPherson. Higgins strolled into the end zone with no one within a country mile of him, and the replay showed why.
NFL
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe High School alum, Andrew Whitworth, Rams defeat Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI

Sunday night, the Rams defeated the Bengals, 23-20, in Super Bowl LVI. West Monroe High School alum, Andrew Whitworth, wins his first career Super Bowl. The former Rebel previously spent 11 seasons in Cincinnati from 2006-16, before signing with the Rams in 2017. With the victory, Whitworth joins Tom Brady and former Giants punter Jeff […]
NFL
FOX Sports

Bengals suffer effects of late whistles in Super Bowl loss

The Los Angeles Rams' final drive of the 2021-22 season was one that will never be forgotten. But for many onlookers, L.A. owes the referees a portion of the Lombardi Trophy, considering a few crucial whistles came during some of the game's most critical moments. One notable whistle was blown...
NFL
The Spun

Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

78K+
Followers
124K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy