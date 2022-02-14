10 thoughts on the Bengals as they exit Super Bowl LVI

The Cincinnati Bengals fell just shy of a Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LVI, losing 23-20 to the Los Angeles Rams.

There is plenty to look back on and consider, but Joe Burrow had it right when speaking with reporters after the game: The players will recharge and let the journey fuel their next championship bid.

That process, funnily enough, begins sooner than ever considering the team was playing into mid-February.

Before really switching gears and looking at free agency and the NFL draft, let’s step back and look at some all-encompassing thoughts about the game, the team’s outlook and more.

— They’ll be back. Or they should be. We can get that out of the way first. Getting to the Super Bowl multiple times is nearly impossible. But the Bengals are better positioned than most. They have the usual array of draft picks, plus a top-five cap number before making cost-saving moves like cutting Trae Waynes. One could argue they were ahead of schedule, and on paper, they could only get better if the line play does, too.

— Zac Taylor needs to be better. He had his moments against the Rams that were downright stunning. Some of the calls, schemes, just chef’s-kiss material. Then there was taking Joe Mixon off the field multiple times in short-yardage situations in favor of Samaje Perine. There’s probably a sound idea behind it (pass-blocking?), but not having your best (and big money) players on the field when it matters most is a gaffe. The Bengals were bad most of the year in short yardage and red zone spots, to the point a new play-caller wouldn’t be a bad idea.

— Line is the top priority. At least five jobs should be up for grabs. It might be worth putting all five up for dibs. Maybe that means moving Jonah Williams to right tackle. Either way, the majority of the free-agency spending and draft assets need to go to it. Burrow took 70 sacks and had another knee injury in the Super Bowl. He’s not going to have a long career if he keeps getting hit this much.

— It’s a shame about the refs. No, the game wasn’t fixed, that’s just a good example of the sheer incompetence of the league’s biggest problem. But it was staggering to watch officials call about four flags for 58 minutes, then throw multiple with the game on the line. And no, it wasn’t holding on Logan Wilson.

— Another silver lining to consider…the team shouldn’t have any problems wooing free agents. Players see what Burrow can do. Mic’d up sessions from throughout the season shows the respect he gets from other team’s players, too. Add a Super Bowl trip and some major cap space to the equation and Cincinnati should be an attractive destination for top free agents, especially along the offensive line.

— Your other biggest needs are corner and pass-rush. Yes, Joseph Ossai is coming back and should provide a boost, but that can’t be relied on as a lock — same idea with Jackson Carman, a guy who should’ve been a starter but was on the sidelines for the Super Bowl. And as fun as it was to see Eli Apple play well at times, he and the depth behind him are a liability. The Trae Waynes experiment failed, now it’s time to go get a real No. 2 opposite Chidobe Awuzie.

— Anyone still suggesting Ja’Marr Chase was the wrong pick can be safely ignored. The Bengals don’t get this far without his Randy Moss-ish debut. And Penei Sewell isn’t stopping Aaron Donald and that line. He’s also not calling better plays or keeping the star running back on the field.

— Defense being a strength in the playoffs is a great thing. All the key guys seemed to make plays. Awuzie and Jessie Bates picked off passes. D.J. Reader was a monster in the trenches. Trey Hendrickson hit home. Wilson wasn’t exploited badly in coverage and put the clamps on Cooper Kupp, regardless of the silly flag officials threw. That unit should only remain level, if not improve, especially with Lou Anarumo sticking around.

— Big picture, the state of the AFC North is at least encouraging, too. Cleveland and Pittsburgh seem stuck in limbo for the time being until we see more offseason moves. Baltimore is a threat so long as Lamar Jackson exists, but beatable. The Bengals built this roster to compete with the entire league, not just the division, which played a part in this run.

— This core group has redefined the Bengals franchise. That’s not going to change from here. They’ve got Burrow leading a talented group that can play with anybody, the assets to only get better and a front office that is low-key savvy with contracts and cap management to keep things going for a long time. These Bengals were ahead of schedule and will get every team’s best shot from now on, but with a top-five passer leading the program, it’s hard not to turn an optimistic eye to the future while appreciating that the 2021 season is the one that was a turning point 30 years in the making.