ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Fast Friends: Passion, Performance, and the Toyota GR86

By Mara Balagtas McIlwrath
CAR AND DRIVER
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Car and Driver, we're no strangers to pushing every vehicle we test to its absolute limit, and that's why we appreciate professional racing drivers for their skill and finesse. Inspired by Toyota’s passion for performance, for this FasterClass lesson we’ve enlisted the fancy hand and footwork of Fredric Aasbø to...

www.caranddriver.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

Cadillacs Pulling Wheelies At Drag Strip Is Luxury Racing Done Right

Like the rest of General Motors, Cadillac is shifting toward battery electric vehicles. The brand’s first EV the Lyriq will arrive in the first half of this year, and it’ll signal a significant change for the American icon that built its brand on powerful V8 luxury cars. Competition in that space had put pressure on Cadillac, leading to the brand embracing performance vehicles over the last decade.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Man Turns His Honda Accord Into The Maserati Of His Dreams

With a rich and illustrious history of making desirable cars, Maserati is one of the world's most revered automotive brands. Its latest MC20 seems like a promising return to the sports car sphere, after years of focusing on grand tourers such as the 3200GT and more recent Gran Turismo and GranCabrio.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Singer's Porsche 911 Turbo Tribute Reworks the Iconic 930 with 450 HP

Since its founding in 2009, Singer Vehicle Design has made its legend primarily with "reimagined" versions of the long-hood 911 made by Porsche from 1964 to 1973. Now, it's presenting its reinterpretation of another Porsche classic: the original 911 Turbo, the 930. Typical of Singer's restorations, its Turbo is based...
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fredric Aasbø
Motorious

1970 Mustang Boss 302 Sees Light After 25 Years

Although it appears to be in great condition, this 1970 Mustang Boss 302 hasn’t be fired up and driven for 25 years. Mark, the owner of this Ford Mustang, had to shift his attention away from his Boss 302 a few decades back when schooling and family became his main priority. Now that he’s got more time and resources to invest in it, he’s ready to get the Mustang rolling under its own power once again.
CARS
Motorious

2011 Mercedes SLS AMG Is The Luxury Car For Track Feens

If you're a car guy with a passion for speed and style looking for a high value racing legend, then this is the car for you!. Mercedes has made a name for itself in the automotive community for producing some of the world's fastest German sports cars. Without a doubt, this brand is nearly synonymous with the idea of European racing and performance vehicles. At the same time, original models such as the 300 SL Gullwing were incredibly quick on the track because of the high-powered engines and low weight. However, the true pioneers of performance in our time are the modern creations that roll off the Mercedes assembly line today. AMG is an exceptionally sturdy competitor in the German performance market as it competes directly with the BMW M brand. This car is the perfect car to accentuate that point.
CARS
BMW BLOG

BMW Z4 With M3 E92 Engine Looks Like The Z8 Coupe That Never Was

No Z8 has been hurt during the making of this film. Now that that’s settled, what exactly is this retro-flavored coupe? It started out as a BMW Z4 before engineering brothers Willem and Kaess Smit decided to create a hybrid. No, not the hybrid you are probably thinking of right now. The design takes after the 507’s modern-day equivalent, but every body panel is custom-made from carbon fiber.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota GR Corolla Teased Alongside Supra And GR86

Think of the worst-kept secrets in all of the automotive world and the 2022 reveal of the Toyota GR Corolla hot hatch is probably among the worst-kept of all. Toyota has hardly explicitly confirmed the existence of such a model, but as far back as January 2020, Toyota USA has been teasing the market with tweets asking about the desire for a hot hatch. We know the GR Yaris isn't coming stateside, but over the recent months, Toyota USA has turned up the hype on a new hot hatch with obscure teasers in the background of other posts and brief flashes in social media videos. The most recent teaser comes via the company's Instagram channel, particularly its stories, where a heavily blurred-out hatch is shared with Toyota asking us to guess what it is.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Car#Performance Car#Car And Driver#Sports Car#Vehicles#Fasterclass#Toyota Racing#Dynamic Rev Management
Truth About Cars

Electric Lexus: Luxury Brand Teases its BEV Sports Car – Again

If there’s one thing on which car manufacturers can be relied upon to do, it’s to release information about hotly anticipated vehicles in dribs and drabs. Rare is the occasion when all hands are totally surprised – though it does happen. Witness when the then-new Ford GT rolled out on a frigid Detroit stage in 2015.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2022 Ford GT Heritage Edition honors Alan Mann Racing and its lightweight GT40s

The 2022 model year is the last for Ford's GT supercar, at least for this generation, and Ford has more than one Heritage Edition version coming. The automaker last August presented a GT ’64 Prototype Heritage Edition honoring some of the GT40 prototypes built in 1964, which gave life to the GT40 program and the car's illustrious racing career.
CARS
Motorious

Ultra-Rare G Wagon Sports Massive V12 And Luxury To Match

This car is the perfect luxury SUV for any German automotive fans with a passion for style and speed. The Mercedes G-Wagon has been heralded as Germany's favorite luxury SUV for its intense power, performance, and style. One particularly fascinating model is the G650 which has been regarded as the rarest of the G-wagon lineup. It sports one of the craziest high output engines ever to grace the engine bay of a luxury SUV. These incredible feats of German engineering were explicitly designed to catch the attention of on-lookers everywhere. Showing the world what Mercedes can do is a massive focus for the team of various engineers and designers who made this car, and it shows very well. This model is especially good at showing that as it is nearly brand new, with just 400 miles, with an excellent condition body and engine under the hood.
CARS
Carscoops

Is $80,000 A Reasonable Price For A Factory-Supercharged Toyota FJ Cruiser With Under 1,000 Miles?

Off-road SUVs and trucks are exploding in popularity right now like never before. Even vehicles that can, at best, go “soft-roading” are taking off so it should be no surprise that enthusiasts miss the FJ Cruiser. It went out of production just as this trend really started to take off and now the public wants it back. That might help explain why this factory-supercharged example with just under 1,000 miles has a $79,999 price tag.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
Truth About Cars

Rare Rides: The 1989 Mazda MX-6, an Enthusiast’s Four-wheel Steering Choice

Today’s Rare Ride represents the rarest subset of a vehicle that was for most, an afterthought. A sporty coupe ignored in its day, the MX-6 was by most accounts a handsome car that was fun to drive. Particularly elusive is the MX-6 behind today’s article. It has a manual transmission, is turbocharged, and has four-wheel steering. Could it be any cooler (Chandler voice)? Let’s find out.
CARS
Motorious

Hellephant Engine Heads For Auction

That’s right, this is your chance to own one fresh out of the crate!. When Mopar opened up pre-orders for the Hellephant crate engine, all units were spoken for in a matter of hours. The supercharged 426ci Hemi V8 packs one hell of a punch with 1,000-horsepower and 950 lb.-ft. of torque on tap. Now, about the only way you can get your hands on one is forking out for some high-end build, many which easily push well into the six digits. However, one Hellephant crate engine is heading to the auction block, which might be the most affordable way to snag it these days.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

There’s a Toyota Tacoma for Everyone

It’s been said that the Toyota Tacoma can be had in more than 30 different configurations. While that might be a bit of a stretch, this is a midsize pickup truck that brings several trims and a variety of options to give you the truck you want to drive. This truck can be had in so many different ways that it could fit into nearly every lifestyle to be a truck you love to drive and trust every day. Let’s take a look at a few of the variations you’ll find.
TACOMA, WA
hypebeast.com

This Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II Is Selling for Over $365K USD

Few cars capture the zeitgeist of the ’90s like the BMW M3 E30 or Mercedes-Benz‘s DTM homologation-special 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II. The former is even rarer than its competitive German counterpart, loved by the automotive industry for its ability to throw every rule out of the window when it comes to designing and making a sedan. For this, ‘Benz produced 502 examples of a road-going DTM-inspired 190E that packs a 2.5-liter Cosworth inline-four mated to a dogleg five-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential. Now, number 473 is up for auction with Bring a Trailer.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

2016 McLaren 570S Is The Marriage Of Performance And Style

Just try to look away from this Volcano Yellow masterpiece. McLaren is possibly one of the most outstanding supercar manufacturers to ever hit the European sports car market for their incredible performance, style, and engineering. With the full force of a track-bred design team under its belt, the Mclaren brand has risen to heights that other companies could never imagine in just 59 years. The sound pouring out of the exhaust pipes of the McLaren racing vehicles is purely musical as it has been designed for function, which has led to an intense form. But, of course, these cars don't come cheap as they mainly were constricted to a limited number of vehicles per production model. So how are those car enthusiasts, with a little extra cash to spare, supposed to find one of these incredible masterpieces of automotive innovation?
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2022 Toyota RAV4's Changes Are Subtle but Improve Its Appearance

Almost every vehicle eventually undergoes what’s known as a minor model change, or refresh, at least once in its generational lifecycle. The 2022 model year marks such a moment for the fifth-generation Toyota RAV4. Whereas some models receive drastic refreshes that include redesigned fascias and lighting elements, others get...
CARS
RideApart

2022 Mutt GT-SS 250 First Ride Review

Mutt Motorcycles started out doing custom work but after a number of years of building some “serious” bikes, Mutt decided that the rest of the market needed something without the “serious” price tag. It is with that notion that the brand set out to take its experience in the custom scene to its lineup of production motorcycles. The initial offering from Mutt includes a selection of 125cc and 250cc models, and this is the 2022 Mutt Grand Tourer Super Single 250, or the GT-SS for short.
CARS
CNET

2023 Nissan Z Is Here To Battle Toyota's Supra

It's an unexpectedly great time to be a fan of Japanese sports cars. The Toyota Supra is back, the Mazda MX-5 Miata is as wonderful as ever, you can buy a new Civic Type R at your local Honda store, and the Subaru BRZ and Toyota 86 twins are not only available, they've just been reinvigorated. And now, as seen in the automaker's star-studded Super Bowl LVI ad, this 2023 Nissan Z should give enthusiasts yet another solid choice in this unexpectedly bustling segment when it goes on sale this spring.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy