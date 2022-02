Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Interested in volunteering with youth? Join us on February 24th at 4:30pm at the Simpson County Extension Office for an interest meeting. The meeting will be a come and go meeting where you can learn more about the many programs that 4-H offers such as gardening, STEM, shooting sports, cooking, art, and many more and how you can get involved. For more information call the Simpson County Extension Office at 601-847-1335.

SIMPSON COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO