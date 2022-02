Ever try to talk to your wife about a new beer you've been enjoying? Then you know the pained look on her face and darting eyes trying to find a way out of the conversation. QC Beer Club gathers at a local brewery or craft beer ally on the second Saturday of each month to talk beer. There is usually a bottle share where you bring a few of your favorite brews to share with other beer lovers to enjoy.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO