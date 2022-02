While there’s no doubt that healthcare enterprises can benefit from the growth and development of internet-based direct-to-consumer (DTC) solutions, oftentimes there is a divide between the traditional healthcare enterprise and technology and e-commerce-based options for growth and development. What most traditional healthcare companies don't understand is that they already possess the assets to create more successful patient-facing digital health services than any other type of companies. The challenge is that they're not well versed in digital strategies or technology, but long term, they stand to benefit most from the digital health trend and already possess the assets to be successful.

HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO