Best Buy Is Offering Up To $500 Off Samsung Smart TVs

By Rebecca Isaacs
Decider.com
Decider.com
 2 days ago
Photos: Best Buy

From Nathan Chen’s record-setting skate at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics to Super Bowl LVI’s notable commercials, February 2022 has cemented itself as one of the top sporting months of the year, and Best Buy’s TV Sale is here to make sure you catch all the sports coverage. Right now, the tech retailer has slashed prices across most of their TV models. So, if you’ve been keeping your eye on the latest Samsung OLED TV, now is the time to snag that deal.

What To Look For In A Smart TV

When looking at a TV, you’ll want to take a few factors into account. Firstly, size matters, especially if you’re looking at updating your home theater or simply upgrading your family room TV. You’ll want to measure it to make sure that it fits your space. You’ll also want to take into account the HDR video quality. 4K is fairly standard these days, and if you absolutely want the best of the best, 8K exists, but is definitely rare on the markets right now. Keep in mind that if you opt for the 8K resolution, you’ll definitely shell out for that higher quality.

More recently, OLED and QLED technology has also been implemented into smart TVs. The difference between LED is that the QLED and OLED promise more vibrant colors. While QLED uses quantum dots against an LCD screen backdrop, the OLED can adjust every single pixel.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade that home theater to the latest TV releases, or if you just want a budget-friendly Smart TV with 4K features, Best Buy’s sale has something to offer for everyone. Be sure to check out the highlights of the Best Buy TV Sales below.

Sony – 65″ Class X85J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV ($100 off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TdBza_0eE0edAr00
Photo: Best Buy

Be it for gamers and streamers, this smart TV is perfect for both. Because it’s a Google TV, you automatically can stream over 700,000 movies, shows, and other content. All you have to do is ask Google to pull up your favorite shows with the integrated voice command feature. It comes with an ultra slim design so you can set it on a TV stand or mount it to your wall for a nearly flush aesthetic. Best of all, the 4K HDR works with the MOTIONFLOW XR™ technology that smooths fast play sequences for sports fans. At $400 off, this is a great deal for this mid-range Smart TV.

Samsung – 55″ Class The Frame Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV ($400 off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tBqnp_0eE0edAr00
Photo: Best Buy

So we recommended this model earlier this week, but hear us out: This TV is one of the most popular models out there, and with damn good reason. The bezel on this TV is customizable and its thin design mimics a portrait when it’s not in use. In fact, you can choose from 1,400 preloaded famous pieces to display when you’re not using this smart TV with a small subscription, or just pick up a handful to cycle through–or upload family photos. Design aside, this TV has automatic 4K upscaling, so whatever you end up watching, it will be in 4K HDR no matter what. Dual LED coupled with Adaptive Sound technologies built into this TV will help fully immerse you into whatever world you’re watching, be it the Shire with The Lord of the Rings or Stranger Things’ Hawkins, Indiana. This model is truly a great TV, and the $500 off deal is one that’s definitely worth snagging.

LG – 65″ Class A1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV ($200 off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NLuz3_0eE0edAr00
Photo: Best Buy

For those that want a crisp, colorful LED option, the LG Class A1 series is a great choice for OLED enthusiasts. A built-in home dashboard makes it really easy to pull up your favorite streaming hubs, but if you want to spare a few minutes of surfing, this TV comes with Alexa and Google so you can pull it up with a simple voice command. It comes with the standard 4K HDR video, and its claim to fame is its Cinematic mode that allows you to watch all the Harry Potter films as their directors intended them to look on the big screen.

LG – 55″ Class G1 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart webOS TV with Gallery Design ($100 off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DCaIL_0eE0edAr00
Photo: Best Buy

LG’s 55-inch Class G1 Series OLED Smart TV is practically razor thin and sits flush with any wall, which is where its name comes into play: it looks just like a piece of art on your wall, and rightfully so. Even with the aesthetics, you’ll be enjoying the TV’s special features. AI Sound Pro and AI Picture Pro can automatically sense what genre of film, TV show, and everything in between that you’re watching and adjust sound and picture accordingly to maximize visual aesthetics and the sound. In other words, that infamously dark Game of Thrones battle everyone gripes about even years later? You’ll be able to actually see what’s going on when you’re streaming from the built-in webOS 6.0 built-in home screen. And, as an OLED TV, you’ll get more vibrant colors, too.

TCL – 70″ Class 4-Series LED 4K UHD HDR Smart Android TV ($230 off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34TY7r_0eE0edAr00
Photo: Best Buy

Those looking at a budget-friend option will be super pleased with this TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series LED Smart TV. It’s prepped to mesh into the Google network thanks to a built-in Chromecast TV as well as Google Assistant. The Clear Motion Index 120 technology this TCL model uses smooths out sports as you’re watching them so your latest playoff game will be crisp, clear, and smooth. At just under half off, this is a great deal for anyone looking to upgrade a family room television.

