ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD underpinned by Russia/Ukraine war fears, shrugs off strong buck, higher yields

By Joel Frank
FXStreet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSilver is on the front foot and trading in the $23.80 area, despite a stronger buck and higher US yields. XAG/USD has been underpinned by a safe-haven bid as traders fret about the imminent prospect of a Russia/Ukraine war. Despite the stronger US dollar and a sharp rise in...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Gold, oil rise on Ukraine crisis; U.S. stocks end flat

NEW YORK, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Oil and gold rose on Wednesday after NATO and the United States said Russia was increasing its troop build-up near Ukraine, while a dovish reading of minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting helped stocks close mostly flat on Wall Street. Stronger-than-expected U.S. retail...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD flying towards 0.67 the figure despite Russia angst

NZD/USD soars above the hawks of the FOMC and the US dollar is under pressure. Ears are to the ground for headlines surrounding Russia and NATO diplomacy. Bulls target the 50% mean reversion level through 0.67 the figure and the 61.8% golden ratio is sat near 0.6750. NZD/USD is reaching...
CURRENCIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Person
Vladimir Putin
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD pops to session highs on the FOMC minutes failing to underpin 50bps hike

GBP/USD pops to session highs on less hawkish than expected minutes. US dollar lowest level since Friday, but Russian headlines coming through could support. GBP/USD is reaching highs of 1.3594 on Wednesday following the release of the Federal Open Market Committee minutes that failed to portray a message of 50bps worth of hiking as soon as the March meeting. This was a number touted by the most hawkish of Fed officials and was being priced in by the markets.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY Price Analysis: Struggles at 115.80 as market mood dampens, slides to 115.40s

Failure of USD/JPY buyers to print a daily close above 115.60 exacerbated a downward move towards 115.40s. USD/JPY Technical Outlook: Neutral-upward biased, but in the short-term downward as geopolitical headlines dominate market mood. On Wednesday, the USD/JPY edges lower as the North American session progresses, as market sentiment fluctuates between...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Why strong retail sales failed to lift USD?

The U.S. dollar traded lower against all of the major currencies on Wednesday despite hawkish FOMC minutes and good U.S. data. The Federal Reserve is on track to raise interest rates in March especially after the 3.8% jump in retail sales last month. Economists expected the increase to be driven by auto and gas sales but excluding autos, spending rose 3.3%, easily eclipsing their 0.8% forecast. Consumers appear unfazed by rising prices as they continued to spend. Although Omicron worries shaved 0.9% off spending at restaurants and bars, Americans took to their computers, spending 14.5% more online. Furniture and motor vehicle sales were also robust. Industrial production rose 1.4%, three times more than expected. With inflation at a 40-year high and consumers shaking off Omicron fears, not only is a rate hike in March assured but the risk of a 50bp hike is greater than 70 percent at this stage.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Xag#Silver Price#Xag Usd#St Louis Fed#Fomc#Russian#Nato
FXStreet.com

Gold holds firm tone ahead of Fed minutes

Spot gold regained traction on Wednesday and bounced 0.5% following Tuesday’s 1% drop, keeping steady tone on strong demand as safe haven against geopolitical tensions and a hedge against inflation. Traders await release of Fed minutes of its Jan 25/26 policy meeting, due later today, to get more clues...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: Resuming the advance ahead of FOMC Minutes

Wall Street trimmed part of its Tuesday’s gains as investors turn cautious. US data was generally upbeat, with better figures in Retail Sales and Industrial Production. XAU/USD is heading towards the year high at 1,879.48 and could test the 1,900 threshold. Spot gold trades with gains around $1,863 a...
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD holding in a 20 pip range as Asia digests Russian and FOMC news

GBP/USD bulls moved in on FOMC minutes, extending earlier gains on BoE sentiment. Russian headlines continue to keep traders on edge of their seats. GBP/USD is holding in near 1.3580 and in a tight Asian range of 20 pips as traders sit on their hands weighing the Federal Open Market Committee minutes vs Russian headlines. The US dollar was pressured overnight on the minutes despite concerns over an imminent threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD hits three day highs ahead of FOMC minutes

Cable rises to the 1.3580 area as the pound strengthens. Dollar weaker despite steady yields and lower equity prices. Critical event ahead: FOMC minutes at 19:00 GMT. The GBP/USD gained momentum and climbed to 1.3583, reaching the highest level since Friday. It is hovering above 1.3565, with a positive tone ahead of the release of the FOMC minutes.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF trades with modest gains, above mid-0.9200s ahead of US data/FOMC minutes

Fading safe-haven demand weighed on the CHF and assisted USD/CHF to regain positive traction. Modest USD weakness held back bulls from placing aggressive bets and capped any further gains. Investors look forward to the US Retail Sales data for some impetus ahead of the FOMC minutes. The USD/CHF pair traded...
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD now struggles near 1.1360 post-US data

EUR/USD fades the earlier advance to the 1.1400 area. US Retail Sales came above estimates in January. Markets’ attention now shifts to the FOMC Minutes. Following an early climb to the proximity of 1.1400, EUR/USD now erodes part of that move and returns to the 1.1360 region so far on Wednesday.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD grinds higher around 0.7180s amid risk-aversion conditions

The AUD/USD extends its gains in the week, so far up 0.78%. Increasing tensions in the Russia/Ukraine conflict could not stop the rise of the risk-sensitive AUD. Fed’s Kashkari and Harker favor 25 bps “gradual” increases on fear of causing a recession. AUD/USD in the short-term is...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Silver Price Forecast: XAG Aims Lower as Market Confidence in Fed Improves

Silver, XAG/USD, Fed, Yield Curve, Russia - Talking Points. Silver is moving lower in Asia-Pacific trade despite risk-off news. Yield curve steepens after FOMC minutes, hurting precious metals. XAG/USD may swing if prices break nearby moving averages. Silver prices are lower through Thursday’s Asia-Pacific trading session, trimming gains made overnight....
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/CNH refreshes three-week low around $6.3300 on softer USD

USD/CNH drops for the fourth consecutive day to renew monthly bottom. Room for further easing by PBOC, strong FDI in China favor CNH buyers, Sino-American trade tussles test the pair bears. USD tracks softer yields amid indecision over Fed’s next move, Russia-Ukraine story. Fedspeak, G20 and second-tier US data...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy