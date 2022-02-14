Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD underpinned by Russia/Ukraine war fears, shrugs off strong buck, higher yields

The U.S. dollar traded lower against all of the major currencies on Wednesday despite hawkish FOMC minutes and good U.S. data. The Federal Reserve is on track to raise interest rates in March especially after the 3.8% jump in retail sales last month. Economists expected the increase to be driven by auto and gas sales but excluding autos, spending rose 3.3%, easily eclipsing their 0.8% forecast. Consumers appear unfazed by rising prices as they continued to spend. Although Omicron worries shaved 0.9% off spending at restaurants and bars, Americans took to their computers, spending 14.5% more online. Furniture and motor vehicle sales were also robust. Industrial production rose 1.4%, three times more than expected. With inflation at a 40-year high and consumers shaking off Omicron fears, not only is a rate hike in March assured but the risk of a 50bp hike is greater than 70 percent at this stage.

BUSINESS ・ 9 HOURS AGO