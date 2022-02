Building out your own space is more important than ever, especially as the line between home and work blurs further into oblivion. A lesson learned from our excess time spent indoors is how easy redecorating can be—whether you’re rearranging, painting a new wall, or replacing that chair stooped from the curb years ago. And as people have a chance to peer into your home thanks to the ongoing necessity of Zoom, FaceTime, and Google Hangout meetings, something as innocuous as the desk chair you’re sitting in or the ottoman in the background, can articulate more than your muted mic through that class or meeting.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 26 DAYS AGO