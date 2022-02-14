ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow dips, other stocks mixed during rate fears, easing in Ukraine tensions

By Reuters
 2 days ago
Wall Street turned volatile Monday. AFP via Getty Images

US stock indexes were mixed in volatile trading on Monday amid concerns about higher interest rates, while comments from a Russian official eased worries about a possible invasion on Ukraine.

Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors declined in early trading, with energy shares down 2% as oil prices eased after Ukraine hinted at concessions to Russia.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov suggested to President Vladimir Putin that Moscow continue along the diplomatic path in its efforts to extract security guarantees from the West, as tensions soar over Ukraine.

The comments appeared to signal a reduced likelihood of imminent Russian military action after repeated warnings from the United States that Russia could attack Ukraine at any time.

“The escalation of Russia and Ukraine tensions come at a time when the stock market is already vulnerable given inflation worries and the potential for Federal Reserve tightening,” said George Ball, chairman of Sanders Morris Harris.

“If an armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine is somehow avoided, a short-lived relief rally is likely, but there are still too many worries on the horizon for any type of longer lasting upward move higher in stocks.”

At 11:30 a.m, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 269.48 points, or 0.78%, at 34,468.58 and the S&P 500 was down 29.74 points, or 0.67%, at 4.388.90.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 108.85 points, or 0.79, at 13,900.00, on gains in shares of chipmakers Nvidia Corp., Advanced Micro Devices and Tesla .

Advanced Micro Devices rose 3% as the semiconductor designer finalized the purchase of Xilinx in a record chip industry deal valued at about $50 billion.

Wall St futures whipsawed in the premarket session after St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard in an interview with CNBC stuck to his call for a 100 basis point rate hike by June, saying the Fed needs to reassure to the public that it will defend its 2% inflation target.

Traders priced in a 67% chance for a 50 basis point hike in March following Bullard’s comments, from 56% previously, according to CME Group’s Fedwatch tool.

The major indexes had a rocky start to 2022, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq down 11.4% so far this year as worsening price pressures ramped up traders’ bets for a half-point rate hike at the Fed’s March meeting.

Market participants now await producer prices data for January and minutes from the U.S. central bank’s most recent monetary policy meeting later this week.

Meanwhile, the fourth-quarter earnings season is in full swing, with profits for S&P 500 companies now expected to grow 31% year-over-year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber gained 6.5% after J.P. Morgan upgraded the tire manufacturer’s stock to “overweight” from “neutral”.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.03-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.23-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded no new 52-week high and seven new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 14 new highs and 100 new lows.

International Business Times

Wall St Set To Open Lower On Fed, Ukraine Jitters

U.S. stocks were set to open lower on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected retail sales data gave the Federal Reserve more ammunition to tighten policy, while geopolitical tensions over Russian and Ukraine added to caution. Retail sales rose 3.8% in January, data showed, rebounding sharply from the previous month, led by a...
STOCKS
Reuters

Gold, oil rise on Ukraine crisis; U.S. stocks end flat

NEW YORK, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Oil and gold rose on Wednesday after NATO and the United States said Russia was increasing its troop build-up near Ukraine, while a dovish reading of minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting helped stocks close mostly flat on Wall Street. Stronger-than-expected U.S. retail...
BUSINESS
AFP

G20 finance leaders' meeting begins with Ukraine warning

Finance ministers and central bank governors of G20 nations began a two-day meeting Thursday with Indonesia's leader warning the Ukraine crisis was a threat to the post-pandemic recovery. Rocketing global inflation will also be in focus at the meeting, as central banks begin tightening rates and withdrawing massive stimulus introduced during the pandemic.
WORLD
Financial World

Stocks rally as geopolitical tensions ease

On Tuesday, a basket of global bourses including major equity indices in the US and Europe had leapfrogged, bouncing back sharply following an apparent de-escalation in geo-political tensions, as analysts across the globe but PRs of an incumbent Biden Administration hail President Putin’s diplomacy in the wake of a mass-scale provocation to ignite wrangles while NATO alongside its US allies might have played their flutes in émigré.
STOCKS
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
J.p. Morgan
WPXI Pittsburgh

US stocks move lower, cooling off a day after broad rally

Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Wednesday, a day after a broad rally snapped a three-day losing streak. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 1:21 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 274 points, or 0.8%, to 34,715 and the Nasdaq fell 1.2%. Technology and communications...
STOCKS
Reuters

U.S. import prices rebound sharply in January

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. import prices increased by the most in nearly 11 years in January amid a jump the cost of energy products and strained supply chains, the latest indication that high inflation could persist for a while. Import prices increased 2.0% last month, the largest rise...
BUSINESS
#Stock#Ukraine#Interest Rates#Dow#Russian#S P#Sanders Morris Harris#Nvidia Corp#Advanced Micro Devices#Xilinx#St Louis Federal Reserve#Cnbc
International Business Times

Wall Street Pulls Back On Fed, Ukraine Jitters

U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading losses after stronger-than-expected retail sales data gave the Federal Reserve more ammunition to tighten policy, while geopolitical tensions over Russia and Ukraine added to caution. Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors fell, with technology and communication services leading the...
STOCKS
CNBC

Stock futures dip slightly as investors weigh earnings, Fed and geopolitics

Stock futures dipped in overnight trading as investors digested corporate earnings reports, updates from the Federal Reserve and developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed about 35 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures each ticked down about 0.2%. A slew...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Asian stocks mixed after Fed gives no details of rate hikes

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday after Federal Reserve policymakers indicated they are leaning toward more decisive action on inflation but set no firm targets. Shanghai and Seoul advanced while Hong Kong declined. Tokyo retreated after Japan’s January exports grew less than expected. Oil prices, which...
WORLD
Russia
International Business Times

Futures Largely Flat Ahead Of Retail Sales Data, Fed Minutes

U.S. stock index futures eased on Wednesday with retail sales data and minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting on investors' radar, while Western skepticism over Russian claims of a pullback of some troops near Ukraine kept caution in the air. While Russia said more of its forces surrounding Ukraine...
RETAIL
CNBC

Gold near 8-month high as dovish Fed minutes weigh on dollar and yields

Spot gold was flat at $1,868.09 per ounce, as of 0331 GMT, hovering near its June high of $1,879.48 hit on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures were down 0.1% at $1,870.30. Gold prices held ground on Thursday near an eight-month high touched earlier this week, as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields dipped after Federal Reserve minutes showed a less hawkish-than-feared stance.
BUSINESS
UPI News

U.S. markets fall flat as Fed affirms plans to raise interest rates 'soon'

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- U.S. markets closed flat on Wednesday as investors reacted to the latest update from the Federal Reserve and ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day down 54.57 points, or 0.16% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.11%. Meanwhile, the broad S&P 500 closed the day up 0.088%.
STOCKS
Reuters

Indian shares flat as Ukraine tensions offset Fed gains

BENGALURU, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares swung between gains and losses on Thursday, as traders weighed risks of an escalation in tensions surrounding Ukraine and minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting that struck a less-than-feared hawkish tone. The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was flat at...
WORLD
The Independent

Bitcoin market prepares for ‘storm’ approaching

Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market could be set for a tumultuous few weeks of price movements amid “approaching storm clouds”, according to leading crypto analysts.The latest report from on-chain data provider Glassnode warned of “numerous macro headwinds” that could heavily impact the price of bitcoin next month, from the tightening of Fed policy to potential war in Ukraine.The cryptocurrency has already experienced extreme volatility over the last few months, peaking at an all-time high above $68,000 in November before crashing below $34,000 in January.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketInvestors and traders appear to already be pricing in...
CURRENCIES
US News and World Report

Dollar Falls as Investors See Fed Minutes as Less Hawkish Than Feared

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index was down on Wednesday, hitting its lowest level since Friday after minutes from the last U.S. Federal Reserve meeting suggested policymakers are not set on a particular pace of interest rate hikes. According to the January meeting minutes released on Wednesday, Fed...
BUSINESS
Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

