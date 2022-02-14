ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Hillary Clinton pushed Trump-Russia theory at center of Durham case

By Callie Patteson
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

In the final days of the 2016 presidential campaign, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton promoted since-debunked claims that the Trump Organization had ties to a Russian bank.

The allegation, part of the long-running FBI investigation into the 45th president, is at the center of a new filing by special counsel John Durham — in which he alleged that the Clinton campaign paid an internet company to “infiltrate” servers at Trump Tower and the White House to try to make the Trump-Russia connection stick.

Clinton herself amplified the claim on social media, tweeting on Oct. 31, 2016: “Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank.”

Attached to the tweet was a statement from then-Clinton policy adviser Jake Sullivan, who alleged that the “secret hotline may be the key to unlocking the mystery of Trump’s ties to Russia.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DTBzz_0eE0ZJxe00
In 2016, Hillary Clinton promoted since-debunked claims that the Trump Organization had ties to a Russian bank.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09omF3_0eE0ZJxe00
Hillary Clinton herself amplified the claim on social media.

“It certainly seems the Trump Organization felt it had something to hide, given that it apparently took steps to conceal the link when it was discovered by journalists,” added Sullivan, who is now President Biden’s national security adviser.

Earlier that same day, Clinton tweeted: “It’s time for Trump to answer serious questions about his ties to Russia.” The post included four bullet points that alleged Trump had a “secret server” to “communicate privately with a Putin-tied Russian bank called Alfa Bank.”

In September of last year, Durham announced the indictment of Michael Sussmann — a cybersecurity lawyer at powerful Democratic firm Perkins Coie — on a charge of making false statements to then-FBI general counsel James A. Baker about Sussmann’s links to the Clinton campaign while passing Baker information about the purported Trump-Alfa Bank link in September 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E9yUZ_0eE0ZJxe00
The post included four bullet points that alleged Donald Trump had a “secret server.”

According to prosecutors, Sussmann told Baker he was not working on behalf of the Democratic nominee, when in fact he “repeatedly billed the Clinton Campaign for his work on the [Alfa-Bank] allegations.”​

The FBI investigated the purported link between the Trump Organization and Alfa-Bank and found insufficient evidence to support it. The indictment of Sussmann states that the server in question “was not owned or operated by the Trump Organization, but, rather, had been administered by a mass marketing email company that sent advertisements for Trump’s hotels and hundreds of other clients.”

The September indictment also states that Sussmann pushed the Alfa-Bank theory to at least one reporter at the New York Times. The claims about the servers were mentioned in a Times writeup published the same day as Clinton’s tweets, but the article noted that the FBI had concluded that “there could be an innocuous explanation, like a marketing email or spam, for the computer contacts.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IxlCu_0eE0ZJxe00
The allegation is at the center of a new filing by special counsel John Durham.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kLPXL_0eE0ZJxe00
John Durham announced the indictment of Michael Sussmann last September.

Durham’s Friday filing alleged that Sussmann “assembled and conveyed the allegations to the FBI on behalf of at least two specific clients, including a technology executive” —since identified as Rodney Joffe — “and the Clinton campaign.”

Sussmann has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Trump slammed Clinton on Saturday, saying Durham’s filing “provides indisputable evidence that my campaign and presidency were spied on by operatives paid by the Hillary Clinton Campaign in an effort to develop a completely fabricated connection to Russia.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VHgf2_0eE0ZJxe00
Then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speak during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis.

“This is a scandal far greater in scope and magnitude than Watergate and those who were involved in and knew about this spying operation should be subject to criminal prosecution,” he claimed. “In a stronger period of time in our country, this crime would have been punishable by death. In addition, reparations should be paid to those in our country who have been damaged by this.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Clinton cornered: Hillary refuses to answer questions AGAIN about Durham revelation that she paid to spy on Trump campaign after arriving at daughter Chelsea's NYC home and going to Queens restaurant with film crew

Hillary Clinton refused to answer questions about allegations that her allies spied on the Trump campaign as the controversy continued to engulf her Tuesday. Clinton continued to stonewall questions later the same day as she and Chelsea emerged from a Filipino restaurant in Queens after approximately three hours during which they appeared to be filming.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Hillary Clinton
MSNBC

Rep. Jim Jordan seems to back Trump's comment about executing Clinton aides

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, seemed to agree Sunday with a statement from former President Donald Trump that suggested some of Hillary Clinton's associates deserve to be executed. Trump made the remark in response to a Fox News report saying John Durham, a special counsel appointed by former Attorney General William Barr to investigate the roots of the Trump-Russia collusion probe, found evidence that Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign tried to “infiltrate” servers that belonged to Trump Tower.
POTUS
New York Post

Trump, GOP senators urge DOJ to declassify all Russia probe records

Former President Donald Trump urged the Justice Department Tuesday to release all remaining documents related to the FBI’s investigation into allegations his 2016 campaign colluded with Russian officials, claiming they show “tremendous dishonesty and corruption.”. “They have the declassification order. And they should declassify, absolutely, especially in the...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Democratic#The Trump Organization#Russian#The White House#Trump Alfa Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
Washington Post

Here’s why Trump once again is claiming ‘spying’ by Democrats

“The latest pleading from Special Counsel Robert [sic] Durham provides indisputable evidence that my campaign and presidency were spied on by operatives paid by the Hillary Clinton Campaign in an effort to develop a completely fabricated connection to Russia. … In a stronger period of time in our country, this crime would have been punishable by death.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Hannity lambasts Clinton's Durham denial: 'Always ethical Hillary Rodham Clinton'

Sean Hannity blasted Hillary Clinton's response Wednesday to Durham report findings. The "Hannity" host said, "It's another vast right-wing conspiracy. At least according to the always honest, always truthful, always ethical Hillary Rodham Clinton … The two-time presidential loser broke her silence and announced that the Durham filing, which all but accuses her campaign of, you know, kind of looking at the other campaign — to say it politely — was fake news pushed forward by Fox. Really? According to Hillary, this is just another case of her enemies trying to smear her sterling reputation."
DURHAM, NC
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy