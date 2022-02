There was no way GM was going to let Ford own the spotlight forever with the F-150 Lightning. The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV intends to shake things up. Following its online-only reveal last month during CES, the first-ever fully electric Silverado will be a force to be reckoned with thanks to its 664 horsepower and a 400-mile range. And now the public can see it for the first time in-person at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show. Unlike its Ford rival, the Crew Cab-only Silverado EV does not share a platform with its ICE counterpart, but rather GM's all-new dedicated EV Ultium architecture. The GMC Hummer EV also uses this setup.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO