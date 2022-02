As I'm sure you know by now, we here at I-Rock 93.5 are always at the forefront of environmentalism. That's why I decided to draw attention to a very special holiday we should definitely jump on the bandwagon for. Saturday, February 5th, is National Shower with a Friend Day. The holiday started unassumingly enough as a way for a shower filter company in Colorado to promote its "friend" the new filter citing "your body absorbs more chlorine through the skin and lungs while showering than while drinking tap water." Not to mention the benefits of water conservation and electricity efficiency with less heating of water. No matter the reason, this is one goofy holiday I wholeheartedly support.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO