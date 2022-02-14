ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Baker signs supplemental budget to boost pandemic response

By Boston Herald, The Boston Globe
 1 day ago

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker has signed into law a $101 million supplemetal budget to boost coronavirus testing across the state, provide masks in a variety of settings, and provide additonal funding for a state COVID-19 emergency paid sick leave program. The budget...

wabi.tv

Gov. Mills releases supplemental budget, plans for $822M state surplus

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Gov. Janet Mills on Tuesday released her proposed supplemental budget that includes her plans for a projected $822 million state budget surplus. Mills’ supplemental budget calls for returning half of the surplus to Maine taxpayers through one-time $500 checks. The governor first announced her plans...
MAINE STATE
millburysutton.com

MA state Legislature passes supplemental budget for COVID-19 programs

BOSTON -- On Feb. 3, both the Massachusetts state Senate and the House of Representatives enacted H.4345, An Act Making Appropriations for the Fiscal Year 2022 to Provide for Supplementing Certain Existing Appropriations and for Certain other Activities and Projects. This piece of legislation invests in COVID-19 rapid testing, high-quality masks and vaccination equity.
BOSTON, MA
Wisconsin Republicans promise 'parental bill of rights'; school officials call legislation misguided

Several parents threw their support behind a series of Republican bills aimed at limiting school authority in a letter to legislators ahead of a public hearing Thursday. One of the four K-12 education bills taken up by the Assembly Committee on Education, described by its backers as a “Parental Bill of Rights,” would bar school staff from addressing students by their chosen pronouns or names without parental consent and guarantee parents the right to review instructional materials, as well as have their child opt out of a lesson if they disagree with what is being taught.
WISCONSIN STATE
Boston, MA
Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Boston, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Health
wutqfm.com

COVID-19 live updates: Massachusetts lifts school mask mandate

(NEW YORK) — As the COVID-19 pandemic has swept the globe, more than 5.7 million people have died from the disease worldwide, including over 909,000 Americans, according to real-time data compiled by Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering. About 64.2% of the population in the...
auburnmassdaily.com

Senate Enacts COVID-19 Supplemental Budget

Both the Massachusetts State Senate and the House of Representatives enacted H.4345, An Act Making Appropriations for the Fiscal Year 2022 to Provide for Supplementing Certain Existing Appropriations and for Certain other Activities and Projects. This piece of legislation invests in COVID-19 rapid testing, high-quality masks and vaccination equity. “Several...
MILLBURY, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Baker vetoes ‘unrealistic’ deadlines in supp budget

GOV. CHARLIE BAKER on Saturday signed into law a $101 million supplemental budget bill that puts money toward increasing COVID-19 testing, buying masks, doing vaccine outreach, and recapitalizing a COVID-related paid sick time program. The governor vetoed or returned with amendments a few sections, primarily deadlines that he called “unrealistic.”...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Person
Charlie Baker
loganwoodbine.com

Virginia governor expected to sign bill ending school mask mandates

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is expected to sign a bill ending school mask mandates, after the legislation cleared the state Senate and House of Delegates in recent days. The legislation allows parents to opt their children out of wearing a mask in school without having to provide a reason, and would make the Republican governor the latest state leader to lift Covid-19 mitigation measures as case numbers decline around the US.
VIRGINIA STATE
wamc.org

Berkshire state delegation reacts to final budget proposal of the Baker era

Baker filed the plan with the legislature in January, just after the Republican announced he will not seek a third four-year term in November. “I think the biggest points that he hit on that he's trying to drive as maybe a legacy piece on his way out, were some of the tax cut ideas," said Democratic 2nd Berkshire District State Representative Paul Mark, who is now running for state Senate. “When you hear tax cuts, tax breaks for seniors, tax breaks to keep seniors in their home, I like hearing that. I like thinking that we're going to have a conversation about that, on both the House and Senate side, and then maybe something like that will actually become part of the budget. When we hear about raising maybe tax credits for low income workers and low income families- Yeah, I like hearing that. I think that's something definitely worth talking about. When I hear some changes to the estate tax to maybe make things a little more in line, Massachusetts, with some of the competitor, what we consider competitor states around the country. Yeah, those are things that are definitely worth talking about.”
PERSONAL FINANCE
Paso Robles Daily News

Governor signs early budget action assigning $1.9-billion to ongoing emergency response

SB 115 assigns $1.9 billion to supplement vaccination and testing efforts, support workers, strengthen health care system, ‘combat misinformation’. – As part of his proposed COVID-19 Emergency Response Package, Governor Gavin Newsom this week announced that he has signed a $1.9 billion early action measure to meet the state’s immediate COVID-19 response needs, including “funding to boost testing capacity and vaccination efforts, support frontline workers, strengthen the health care system and battle misinformation, with a focus on the hardest-hit communities.” The administration continues to work with the legislature through the budget process to advance an additional $1.3 billion to support the state’s ongoing pandemic response.
CALIFORNIA STATE
krcgtv.com

Supplemental budget would not have $15 an hour for all state workers

After a promise to raise the pay of all state workers to $15 an hour, the Missouri House Budget chair rewrote the $5.4 billion supplemental funding legislation so that some workers will still be at $12 per hour. Governor Mike Parson addressed the problem last month in his budget message...
MISSOURI STATE
#Legislature#Ap#Republican#Boston Herald
Dane County COVID-19 mask mandate to expire March 1

Nine months after Dane County residents could cast aside face masks indoors and six and a half months after being told to wear them again, they'll get another reprieve March 1, when the county's COVID-19 mask mandate will expire in light of decreasing case rates and hospitalizations, officials said Monday.
DANE COUNTY, WI
capecoddaily.com

Governor Baker signs “Nero’s Law” into effect

YARMOUTH – State Representative Steven Xiarhos reports that Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has signed Nero’s Law into effect. The act allows EMTs to treat and transport police dogs who are shot in the line of duty. Efforts to enact the law came out in the wake of K9 Nero of the Yarmouth Police Department being […] The post Governor Baker signs “Nero’s Law” into effect appeared first on CapeCod.com.
YARMOUTH, MA
wcexaminer.com

Baker comments on Wolf's budget address

Gov. Tom Wolf unveiled his proposed $45.7 billion state budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, that would increase General Fund spending by $4.5 billion from the current fiscal year’s approved budget, according to Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township.
LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Mackenzie Urges Fiscal Responsibility in Next State Budget

HARRISBURG – Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-Berks/Lehigh) today attended a joint session of the General Assembly to hear Gov. Tom Wolf outline his budget proposal for the 2022-23 fiscal year. He issued the following statement in response to the governor’s $43.7 billion spending plan:. “This is Gov. Wolf’s final...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

