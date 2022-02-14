Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Pelicans

With the eight-game winning streak snapped, the Toronto Raptors will look to get back on track Monday night when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET.

What to Watch For

Toronto will get its first look at the new-look Pelicans who added CJ McCollum ahead of last week's trade deadline. Even though they're just 22-34 this season, expect the Pelicans to look a little better on Monday.

The last time these two teams played, Jonas Valanciunas dropped 20 points with 17 rebounds on the Raptors. Still without a traditional big, Toronto is going to have to find ways to slow Valanciunas with OG Anunoby and multiple help defenders.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse sounds like he doesn't really want to open up his rotation much these days, but maybe we'll see Thad Young for the first time since the trade deadline. He's had a few days to get acclimated to Toronto's system now, though don't expect much playing time if any.

Injury Report

The Raptors are fully healthy.

The Pelicans will be without Zion Williamson, Larry Nance Jr., and Kira Lewis Jr.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are -4.5 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 222.5.

