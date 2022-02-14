ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Pelicans

By Aaron Rose
AllRaptors
AllRaptors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AkWBf_0eE0V0qa00

With the eight-game winning streak snapped, the Toronto Raptors will look to get back on track Monday night when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET.

What to Watch For

  • Toronto will get its first look at the new-look Pelicans who added CJ McCollum ahead of last week's trade deadline. Even though they're just 22-34 this season, expect the Pelicans to look a little better on Monday.
  • The last time these two teams played, Jonas Valanciunas dropped 20 points with 17 rebounds on the Raptors. Still without a traditional big, Toronto is going to have to find ways to slow Valanciunas with OG Anunoby and multiple help defenders.
  • Raptors coach Nick Nurse sounds like he doesn't really want to open up his rotation much these days, but maybe we'll see Thad Young for the first time since the trade deadline. He's had a few days to get acclimated to Toronto's system now, though don't expect much playing time if any.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet will broadcast the game on TV and TSN 1050 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors are fully healthy.

1 hour ago

12 hours ago

13 hours ago

The Pelicans will be without Zion Williamson, Larry Nance Jr., and Kira Lewis Jr.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are -4.5 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 222.5.

Further Reading

Comments / 0

Related
DallasBasketball

Why Did Raptors Back Out of Porzingis Trade with Mavs?

The Dallas Mavericks surprised many by moving Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards at the NBA trade deadline. In return, they received Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans; both considered negative assets on their current contracts. Porzingis has yet to play in a single game during February after suffering a knee...
NBA
cw35.com

San Antonio Spurs waive guard Goran Dragic

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs announced on Tuesday that they have waived guard Goran Dragic. Dragic was acquired on Feb. 10 in a trade with the Toronto Raptors that also brought the Spurs a protected first round draft pick. The move now opens up a roster spot for...
NBA
Sporting News

Toronto Raptors vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Game preview, TV channel, start time, injury report

The Toronto Raptors are on the road again as they travel to the Crescent City for a Valentine's Day meeting with the New Orleans Pelicans. On Saturday, Toronto saw its eight-game win streak come to an end at the hands of the Denver Nuggets but the team has an opportunity to get back on track and start a new streak with two games remaining until the All-Star break.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kira Lewis Jr.
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Og Anunoby
Person
Larry Nance Jr.
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Nick Nurse
Hutchinson News

Toronto Raptors at New Orleans Pelicans odds, picks and predictions

The Toronto Raptors (31-24) travel to the Big Easy Monday to play the New Orleans Pelicans (22-34). Tip-off at Smoothie King Arena is set for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Raptorsvs. Pelicans odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. Toronto had its...
NBA
thebirdwrites.com

Game thread: Pelicans keeping same starting lineup for matchup against Raptors

Willie Green is sticking with the same New Orleans Pelicans starting lineup. Devonte’ Graham, CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones and Jonas Valanciunas, who have amassed a -30.0 net rating (110.0 ORTG, 140.0 DRTG) through two games, will attempt to show better cohesion against the Toronto Raptors. The offense...
NBA
raptorsrepublic.com

Quick Reaction: Raptors 90, Pelicans 120

P. Siakam33 MIN, 18 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 7-19 FG, 0-2 3FG, 4-5 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -20 +/- This stat line doesn’t capture the amount of work he put in. Along with Fred, he played a lot of his minutes 2 on 5, and the Pelicans were more than happy to load up on him. Rough whistle, too. Hope the eye heals up. Aside from being a superhero, he did his part.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pelicans vs. Raptors: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

The experts predicted a defeat for the New Orleans Pelicans, but with just one quarter left to go, they seem like they might make the experts look bad. After three quarters it's looking more and more like their high-powered offense is just too much for the Toronto Raptors as New Orleans lead 94-69.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storylines#Watch Injuries#The Toronto Raptors#The New Orleans Pelicans#Watch For Toronto#Watch Sportsnet#Tsn 1050
thebirdwrites.com

Pelicans should strongly consider rotation change ahead of matchup against Raptors

With the Raptors looming tonight, the Grizzlies tomorrow, and the Mavericks on Thursday, there’s a need for things to come together quickly for the Pelicans before the All-Star break. New Orleans has lost two straight games since Josh Hart was traded to the Trail Blazers and CJ McCollum replaced...
NBA
KLFY News 10

McCollum leads hot-shooting Pelicans past Raptors, 120-90

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 23 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans shot a season-best 58.4% to defeat the Toronto Raptors 120-90 on Monday night. Brandon Ingram had 10 points and 11 rebounds and eight assists, leaving him two short of his first triple-double when he was pulled after playing 29 minutes because […]
NBA
crescentcitysports.com

Pelicans soar over Raptors, 120-90

The third time was the charm. Everyone knew it would be an adjustment to incorporate CJ McCollum into the chemistry, flow and thread of the team. Thankfully, that integration of talent is meshing quickly. Make that very quickly. After scoring 36 points in a loss to San Antonio, McCollum was...
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

Raptors struggle to get anything going vs. long, lanky Pelicans

The Toronto Raptors may not play a traditional centre, but they like to think they’re not a small team. Instead, their belief is they can offset their lack of traditional size -- as in, someone over six-foot-nine -- by playing a seemingly endless supply of guys at or around six-foot-nine.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
raptorshq.com

Raptors with a rare letdown, losing to Pelicans 120-90

The Toronto Raptors are loathe to experience a total meltdown. This is a team that’s been built with hustle in mind. You don’t assemble entire lineups of undersized centres without the trust that their effort will play above their height. It’s been a part of every great win (and contested loss) the team has had this season.
NBA
The Associated Press

Jones scores 27, leads Grizzlies past Pelicans, 121-109

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tyus Jones scored a career-high 27 points to go with nine assists while filling in for All-Star Ja Morant, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New Orleans Pelicans 121-109 Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory and ninth in 10 games. “Definitely a memorable game...
NBA
Yardbarker

How to watch Toronto Raptors vs. New Orleans Pelicans online: Streaming TV, game time and odds

The Toronto Raptors (31-24) are a 3-point favorite against the New Orleans Pelicans (22-34) on February 14, 2022. The Raptors lost to the Nuggets 110-109 and failed to cover the spread as 5.5-point favorites, while going under the 222.5 point total in their last outing on Saturday. Pascal Siakam totaled a team-high 35 points in the loss. The Pelicans lost 124-114 to the Spurs in their last contest on Saturday. CJ McCollum scored a team-high 36 points in the loss. They were 6.5-point favorites and failed to cover the spread, and the teams combined to hit the over on the 230.5 point total.
NBA
RealGM

Lakers Were Motivated To Trade For Alec Burks, Cam Reddish

The Los Angeles Lakers discussed a number of trade scenarios that would have ended up with Talen Horton-Tucker going to the Toronto Raptors. "I think they were active in terms of a couple of players they targeted: Cam Reddish and Alec Burks from the Knicks," said Shams Charania on The Real Ones. "They tried to make a three-team deal. They would have ended up with Alec Burks and Cam Reddish. They would have sent a second round pick to New York. Talen Horton-Tucker to Toronto. Toronto would have sent Goran Dragic to the Knicks. Maybe even Khem Birch somewhere. Nerlens Noel was going to end up in Toronto. There were a couple of hiccups on the Knicks and Toronto Raptors' end that ended up making it so there was no deal.
NBA
AllRaptors

AllRaptors

Buffalo, NY
518
Followers
963
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

AllRaptors is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Toronto Raptors

Comments / 0

Community Policy