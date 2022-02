The Sims as a series turns has been around for 22 years now with the creators celebrating the anniversary of the games this week. For players, that means you get to take advantage of a sale on The Sims 4 that extends not only to the game itself but also a ton of its add-ons. If you don't have The Sims 4 yet or only have it on one platform and want to make the jump to another, you can try out the game for free during the weekend on the PC platform and can purchase it at a discount.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO