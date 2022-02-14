Consumer Reports Says Why Subaru Dropped From 5th To 14th In New Rankings

Buick ranked second overall in the recently published 2022 J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study, beating out key rivals like Hyundai, Toyota and Mazda. The J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study, which is published annually, analyzes a vehicle based on 184 specific problem areas across nine major vehicle categories, including driving assistance (a new category for in 2022), driving experience, exterior, features/controls/ displays; infotainment, interior, powertrain, HVAC/climate and seats. Data for the study is provided through owner survey results, with this year’s study analyzing consumer responses of three-year-old, 2019 model-year vehicles. This survey data is used to provide brands and models with a Problems Per 100 Vehicles score (or PP100), which represents the average number of problems experienced by owners per 100 vehicles.
